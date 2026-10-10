‘India has lowest data prices’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu hits back at Elon Musk

Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu has weighed in on the debate surrounding Elon Musk’s Starlink and its entry into India, backing the country’s affordable data prices in a series of posts on X. His response came after the SpaceX CEO alleged that “certain oligarchs” were preventing his satellite internet service from entering the Indian market.

Reacting to Musk’s remarks, Vembu argued that India’s low-cost data plans, affordable medicines and digital payment infrastructure were evidence of a competitive economy. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government with encouraging competition and supporting startups.

Retweeting Musk’s post, Vembu wrote, “India has among the lowest data prices in the world. It is so good that I don’t even bother to connect to local WiFi when I travel in India and just tether my phone to work on my computer. Indians routinely have dual SIM phones with large data plans because they are so affordable.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He went on to highlight other areas where he believes India has an advantage in terms of affordability. “India has among the lowest drug prices in the world (and going lower still). People who visit India buy medicines to take home quite regularly now. India has among the lowest cost payment systems in the world in UPI,” he said.

Vembu also defended the government’s economic policies, arguing that they have helped create opportunities for businesses and consumers.

“Prime Minister Modi has worked hard to create a competitive economy where the benefits flow to the average Indian. His government does not tolerate monopolies. He has also actively promoted and encouraged a massive surge in startups and that is the best signal of a highly competitive economy,” he wrote.

Read the post:

India has the among the lowest data prices in the world. It is so good that I don’t even bother to connect to local Wifi when I travel in India and just tether my phone to work on my computer. Indians routinely have dual SIM phones with large data plans because they are so affordable. Ambani’s launch of Jio is directly responsible for the low data prices Indians enjoy. India has among the lowest drug prices in the world (and going lower still). People who visit India buy medicines to take home quite regularly now. India has among the lowest cost payment systems in the world in UPI. On the other hand, Tesla is protected from Chinese competition in the US market, keeping EV prices higher in America than elsewhere. Prime Minister Modi has worked hard to create a competitive economy where the benefits flow to the average Indian. His government does not tolerate monopolies. He has also actively promoted and encouraged a massive surge in startups and that is the best signal of a highly competitive economy. Directly due to Modi government policy, Indian startups are making major advances in low cost rockets and that poses a threat to SpaceX the same say the Chinese EVs threaten Tesla. These are the facts Elon. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 10, 2026

Drawing a comparison between India’s emerging space industry and China’s electric vehicle sector, Vembu added, “Directly due to Modi government policy, Indian startups are making major advances in low cost rockets and that poses a threat to SpaceX the same say the Chinese EVs threaten Tesla.”

“These are the facts Elon,” he concluded.

Story continues below this ad

Elon Musk’s Starlink claims draw response from Centre

The exchange follows Musk’s allegation that Starlink was being held back in India by “certain oligarchs”. His comments prompted a response from Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who rejected the suggestion that the government was favouring particular companies.

“Now let me be very clear, India does not allow monopoly in any sector… even as satcom is concerned, there is not a single licensee that has been chosen. Licences have been given to everyone who wants to provide these licences,” Scindia said.

The minister also clarified that three companies had received licences to offer satellite communication services in India: Musk’s Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite venture, Jio Satcom.

Musk, meanwhile, has argued that Starlink’s services could be particularly valuable during emergencies. In another post about India, the billionaire said, “Also, Starlink has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world, when all other communications systems have failed, so you would also be helping save men, women and children throughout India.”