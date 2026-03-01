Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns: AI will shatter self-worth of professionals who define themselves by output

Sridhar Vembu argued that human worth cannot be reduced to productivity metrics or intellectual comparison with machines

As the conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate social media, Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation, weighed in on the rapid technological advancements and their impact on professionals’ self-worth.

In a post on X, Vembu reflected on the growing capabilities of AI and its broader social implications. He suggested that individuals who measure their value primarily through economic contribution or intellectual superiority may find their sense of identity challenged by capable machines.

“If our notion of self-worth comes from the economic value we add, or from our intellectual pretence, AI may pose a serious challenge,” he wrote.

Further, Vembu emphasised that several human pursuits, such as caring for children and the elderly, teaching, farming, etc, are not driven by money.