Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns: AI will shatter self-worth of professionals who define themselves by output

As the conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate social media, Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation, weighed in on the rapid technological advancements and their impact on professionals’ self-worth.
In a post on X, Vembu reflected on the growing capabilities of AI and its broader social implications. He suggested that individuals who measure their value primarily through economic contribution or intellectual superiority may find their sense of identity challenged by capable machines.
“If our notion of self-worth comes from the economic value we add, or from our intellectual pretence, AI may pose a serious challenge,” he wrote.
Further, Vembu emphasised that several human pursuits, such as caring for children and the elderly, teaching, farming, etc, are not driven by money.
“…..going into the forest as rangers because they love the forest, local temple priests who do the daily rituals even when no one shows up at the temple, classical musicians who practise daily and perform for even very small crowds – none of them do it because those activities pay well,” Vembu added.
Vembu argued that human worth cannot be reduced to productivity metrics or intellectual comparison with machines. “They will be unaffected by AI. Humanity may organise itself more towards such activity,” he concluded.
See the post here:
If our notion of self-worth comes from the economic value we add, or if it comes our intellectual pretense (*cough*), AI may pose a serious challenge to our self-worth.
On the other hand no one takes up activities like taking care of children, teaching children, taking care of…
— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) February 27, 2026
The post has gone viral, sparking a debate around AI and cognitive skills. “If your self-worth depends on being economically legible, AI is destabilizing. If it comes from service, mastery, or devotion, AI is irrelevant. That distinction matters more than capability charts,” an X user wrote. “Nice theory. Won’t happen. People don’t voluntarily move toward meaning. They get dragged toward survival. When AI displaces economic value, most will scramble for whatever’s left that pays,” another user commented.
“AI challenges performance-based identity. It doesn’t challenge purpose-based identity. The more we tie self-worth to output, the more fragile it becomes,” a third user reacted