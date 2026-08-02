Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu says AI is slowing IT hiring, warns of job challenge for India’s youth

Sridhar Vembu said funds that would previously have been used to recruit employees are increasingly being spent on AI-related infrastructure

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said India’s biggest economic challenge is creating enough jobs for its young population. In an X post, he also highlighted that the information technology (IT) sector has slowed hiring as companies divert spending towards artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data centres.

Vembu said the IT industry, including Zoho, has not generated significant new employment in recent years despite avoiding large-scale layoffs.

“The real issue facing our nation is how to create jobs for our massive cohort of youth in this very uncertain global landscape. Sadly, the IT industry, including Zoho, has not created many jobs in recent years. We have not laid off people, but we are not creating new jobs either,” he wrote.