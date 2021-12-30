Squirrel on rampage attacks 18 people in two days in North Wales

Squirrels are generally seen as adorable, fluffy creatures that mind their own business, but this is not the case with “Stripe”, a grey squirrel that attacked 18 people in the Buckley neighbourhood of North Wales. The small rodent, named after an antagonist from the movie Gremlins, had been biting and chasing people without provocation.

His unpredictable attacks left many bruised, bitten, and in need of tetanus jabs. Reportedly, he also injured some pets. Many people have written about their encounters with the ferocious squirrel on social media.

Stripe’s reign of terror came to an end when he was caught in a trap by Corrine Reynolds, a 65-year-old elderly lady. Reynolds, who was also bitten by the squirrel, told the media, “He was giving me cause for concern with his unusual behaviour.”

Reynold, who could not get in touch with animal rescue services, decided to euthanise the squirrel as it is illegal to release grey squirrels in the wild. Justifying her decision, she said, “I have an elderly lodger on blood-thinning drugs and a two-year-old grandson playing in the garden too, so I couldn’t risk injuries to either of them.”