Squirrel attacks 18 people in Udaipur college, spreads panic across campus: ‘Maybe it’s revenge’

A squirrel has triggered panic at the University College of Arts at Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, where it has reportedly attacked more than 18 people over the past month. The repeated incidents have left students and staff anxious, with many now avoiding open areas on campus.
According to college staff, the animal’s sudden and aggressive behaviour has disrupted daily routines. “A squirrel is attacking and biting people in the college. I have seen it myself. On April 22, two scholars from my department were bitten,” Bhaskar English quoted Babu Dinesh Chandra Gurjar from the arts college as saying.
“The next morning, when I came to the office, the squirrel was hiding behind the curtains and suddenly jumped at me, but I managed to run away without being bitten,” he added.
The fear has spread across campus, with even harmless squirrels now being viewed with suspicion. “Fear has increased so much that people are now afraid of even normal squirrels, thinking it might be the same one,” Gurjar told Bhaskar English.
Students who have been bitten are receiving anti-rabies treatment as a precaution, following medical advice.
University officials believe the squirrel’s behaviour may be linked to territorial instincts. Witnesses report that the animal often attacks without warning, leaping at passersby before retreating quickly into nearby trees. It is suspected that the squirrel has built a nest near the Psychology Department and is aggressively defending its territory.
Efforts to capture the animal have so far been unsuccessful. The Animal Aid rescue team has visited the campus twice, placing cages in multiple locations, but the squirrel has evaded capture.
An entire college university in India is being terrorized by one very angry squirrel.
This single squirrel has bitten at least 18 people, including the dean of the school, and animal control has been unable to capture it. pic.twitter.com/RtyXGSNI9R
— Pubity (@pubity) May 1, 2026
The incident took over social media, drawing a wave of reactions. “Maybe in the past life the college did something to that squirrel, maybe its taking revenge,” a user joked. “This happens when you follow vapid “non-violence” philosophy. Even squirrels attack you with impunity,” another user commented.
“They should be careful of rabies,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: While this incident highlights unusual animal behaviour, readers should note that any animal bite or scratch carries a risk of infection or zoonotic diseases like rabies. It is critical to seek immediate medical consultation and follow professional advice regarding vaccinations or treatment following such encounters. This report is for informational purposes and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical or veterinary guidance