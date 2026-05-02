Squirrel attacks 18 people in Udaipur college, spreads panic across campus: ‘Maybe it’s revenge’

The fear has spread widely across campus, with even harmless squirrels now being viewed with suspicion (Representational image/Pexels)

A squirrel has triggered panic at the University College of Arts at Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, where it has reportedly attacked more than 18 people over the past month. The repeated incidents have left students and staff anxious, with many now avoiding open areas on campus.

According to college staff, the animal’s sudden and aggressive behaviour has disrupted daily routines. “A squirrel is attacking and biting people in the college. I have seen it myself. On April 22, two scholars from my department were bitten,” Bhaskar English quoted Babu Dinesh Chandra Gurjar from the arts college as saying.

“The next morning, when I came to the office, the squirrel was hiding behind the curtains and suddenly jumped at me, but I managed to run away without being bitten,” he added.