These Squid Game memes with desi twists will leave you in splits

The Korean or Hallyu wave have been sweeping India for quite some time now but at the helm of it all is currently hit Netflix showSquid Game. While the premise of the show may be quite gruesome, it has triggered some hilarious memes as netizens have been coming up with desi contexts.

The Korean drama, released in September, has emerged as a fan favorite not just in India but among viewers worldwide for it’s mind blogging plot twists and gripping narrative. The dystopian, Hunger Games-like survival show inspired by Korean children’s games, has became a global point of discussion, capturing raw emotions of how far the ‘have nots’ are willing to go for money.

Although the show, which took it’s makers 10 years to make, is loaded with many violent depiction and heartbreaking scenes, the memes are surely getting lots of laughs. From brands to even popular video games like Assassin’s Creed has joined the bandwagon.

You have 10 minutes, which strategy are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/jGk5fgBcYm — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 5, 2021

In India, after drawing a parallel between K-drama and Bollywood film Luck, desi memers are now reinventing some scary and sad scenes from the show by adding a dash of humour.

Check out some of the funniest tweets here:

The person next to me sitting in a Mumbai Local peeping in my phone. pic.twitter.com/USULAgjbmt — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 7, 2021

My friend when My friend when

a girl asked for help i asked for help pic.twitter.com/9o4yMXOMaN — Sai Theja (@csaitheja) October 7, 2021

Me motivating others on social media all day

Me alone at night pic.twitter.com/MkAJuENjER — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 7, 2021

Students during suprise math test pic.twitter.com/2I07P0qfgz — VIKRANT🥤 (@uffvikrant7) October 7, 2021

PT teachers while checking school uniform, nails, and shoes during assembly: pic.twitter.com/ZhEAImh224 — G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) October 7, 2021

Me in a family function without my favourite cousin pic.twitter.com/KgmBZDY4NY — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) October 6, 2021

Me smiling & laughing on call with my friend

my mom : pic.twitter.com/obPpzeXaIS — Rehaan ツ 🇮🇳 (@rehaanastic) October 6, 2021

Me waiting for my girl to finish shopping at a H&M sale….#SquidGame #relationshipmemes pic.twitter.com/VDwM88yGjT — Kaustubh Sakhare (@KaustubhSakhar8) October 5, 2021

I think I downloaded the wrong episode of #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/uRQWG9D5NH — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 7, 2021

If Squid Game happened in India pic.twitter.com/Arc9SZ2i2i — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) October 7, 2021

If squid game was made in India pic.twitter.com/YFwHtLFfsb — sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 7, 2021

#SquidGame Players joining Players

the game to after playing

win prize money the 1st game pic.twitter.com/NUmXkU9Jvc — Harsh (@Krazzy_harsh) October 7, 2021