Thursday, October 07, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

These Squid Game memes with desi twists will leave you in splits

While the dystopian thriller is quite different from the usual sweet Korean drama, it's popularity has been soaring in India and so are the memes inspired by it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 7, 2021 7:43:17 pm
Squid Game, Squid Game memes, Squid Game netflix, Squid Game india memes, Squid Game desi memes, Squid Game korean drama, indian expressJust like the show, Squid Games memes have taken over the internet.

The Korean or Hallyu wave have been sweeping India for quite some time now but at the helm of it all is currently hit Netflix showSquid Game. While the premise of the show may be quite gruesome, it has triggered some hilarious memes as netizens have been coming up with desi contexts.

The Korean drama, released in September, has emerged as a fan favorite not just in India but among viewers worldwide for it’s mind blogging plot twists and gripping narrative. The dystopian, Hunger Games-like survival show inspired by Korean children’s games, has became a global point of discussion, capturing raw emotions of how far the ‘have nots’ are willing to go for money.

ALSO READ |What’s the Korean show Squid Game, and what accounts for its insane popularity?

Although the show, which took it’s makers 10 years to make, is loaded with many violent depiction and heartbreaking scenes, the memes are surely getting lots of laughs. From brands to even popular video games like Assassin’s Creed has joined the bandwagon.

 

In India, after drawing a parallel between K-drama and Bollywood film Luck, desi memers are now reinventing some scary and sad scenes from the show by adding a dash of humour.

Check out some of the funniest tweets here:

