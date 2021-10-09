‘It squide nice’: Amul cartoon on popular Korean show gets a thumbs up online

To say that Korean survival show Squid Game has become a global sensation would be an understatement. As the Netflix show takes social media by storm, brands worldwide are trying to capitalise on its popularity. Joining the bandwagon is Indian dairy brand Amul, which featured the show in one of its latest advertisements.

From Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos mentioning it to popular video game Assassin’s Creed sharing a meme online, the hit survival drama television series has created a buzz in every corner. So, it was about time that Amul, which is known to feature hot topics in its cartoons, joined the conversation.

While Dalgona candy maybe synonymous to the gripping show, the dairy brand swapped it with its signature butter toast. Sketching the iconic scene featuring veteran actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun in the show, Amul gave a buttery twist to an otherwise tense moment.

Although the onscreen representation of the masked men in pink jumpsuits instill fear among participants, in the cartoon version, they can’t stop smiling seeing the buttery delight. “Game of Debt?” the text read on the cartoon in a nod to the show, where 456 debt-ridden contestants compete in deadly versions of children’s games for a hefty cash prize.

Carrying on their love for wordplays and puns, the cartoon also added “Amul — It Squide Nice (It’s quite nice)” in praise of the captivating show.

While the dystopian thriller is quite grotesque and different from the popular romantic Korean drama, its popularity has been soaring in India and so are the memes inspired by it.

Earlier, Kerala Tourism used the same scene and swapped the dolgona candy with banana chips!

Things got interesting when Netflix India got involved in a friendly banter and asked if they could curve out an ‘Achappam from the mould’. Of course, the state tourism department was up for the challenge and impressed all with a perfect output!

The Korean drama, released in September, has emerged as a fan favorite not just in India but among viewers worldwide for its mind-blogging plot twists and gripping narrative.