Netizens struggle to ‘spot the tiger’ in this iconic image from a forest in Mizoram

There’s nothing that engages the internet like a good puzzle. And currently, netizens are scratching their heads as they try to find a tiger ‘hidden’ in an iconic image taken at Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve.

Clicked by forest guard Zakhuma Don, the image is “the first photographic record of a tiger” in the reserve in seven years, according to Sanctuary Asia magazine. Dampa was given the title of a “tiger reserve without tigers” after the 2018 census found no proof of the animal at the reserve. However, this viral image proves otherwise.

The picture was posted by the magazine on social media, and soon had people talking because it’s not easy to find the animal as it camouflaged like a pro.

Don, a veteran conservationist, has patrolled the reserve for many years. In February 2021, he set up a camera trap, borrowed from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in the reserve’s forests and retrieved images from the camera three months later, in May. “When going through the images, he found the picture of the tiger and sent it forward to the authorities for confirmation,” wrote Sanctuary Asia in the caption. “Wildlife Institute of India’s Department of Endangered Species Management ultimately confirmed that Zakhuma has indeed photographed a tiger in Dampa.”

The click from the reserve has the tiger hidden somewhere in the bushes. Take a look to see if you can find big cat:

As the photo created excitement among nature lovers, most found it very difficult to find the big cat. Many on the internet said it took them quite some time to find the animal, whereas others admitted they had to rely on comments to spot out.

