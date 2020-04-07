Can you spot the pug? The brainteaser that has everyone on social media guessing

The post, since shared on Twitter has garnered over 10 lakh retweets, with more than one lakh people commenting on it. The post, since shared on Twitter has garnered over 10 lakh retweets, with more than one lakh people commenting on it.

There’s a lush green park, some benches and trees. But somewhere in the image is a pug and on social media people are struggling to find it.

Twitter user ashqueen shared the picture and asked people to retweet it if they could spot the dog.

When you have found the pug just retweet ok pic.twitter.com/EISxlETNmP — ashqueen 🌻 (@yesworryya) April 3, 2020

The tweet has since got over 10 lakh retweets with many finding the camouflaged dog quickly enough, while many struggled. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Now I can’t unsee it!! So cute — Rachel Rohatgi (@rachelrohatgi) April 4, 2020

Others have already posted it zoomed in because they can’t follow directions 🤦♀️ — Heather Stowe (@mommytolucius) April 5, 2020

That made me laugh like a loon — Allison Britt (@iMakeArtifacts) April 5, 2020

Ha ha…took me a bit 😃 — Ⓓⓐⓢ Ⓝⓐⓡⓓ Ⓗⓤⓝⓓ (@DasNardHund) April 5, 2020

FOUND IT! That’s the content we need right now. — Ellen M. Alex (@EllenMAlex) April 4, 2020

First thing i did was check the hidden replies 💀 — Bring the heat to a sizzle i aint talkin- (@6godkalonji) April 4, 2020

I was getting annoyed too. Trying to think of any tricks that she might be pulling. — Ericka (@ILuvDryHeat) April 5, 2020

20 seconds in: “this better not be some ‘the pug was in our hearts all along’ bullshit, I NEED to see a little scronchy face right now…oh hello!” — Reply Guy Liner (@NeilODutton) April 4, 2020

Not even a joke, I just found him and yelled “oh my God” out loud, startling my wife and dog. — Emotional Support Virus (@WBourland530) April 4, 2020

For those of you who couldn’t find the dog, Check out the answer below:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd