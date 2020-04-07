Follow Us:
Can you spot the pug? The brainteaser that has everyone on social media guessing

Somewhere in this image of a lush green park is a pug and on social media people are struggling to find it. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2020 7:36:33 pm
Spot the dog, Spot the Pug, Find the dog in the picture, Find he pug in the picture, brainteaser, Trending news, Indian Express news The post, since shared on Twitter has garnered over 10 lakh retweets, with more than one lakh people commenting on it.

There’s a lush green park, some benches and trees. But somewhere in the image is a pug and on social media people are struggling to find it.

Twitter user ashqueen shared the picture and asked people to retweet it if they could spot the dog.

The tweet has since got over 10 lakh retweets with many finding the camouflaged dog quickly enough, while many struggled. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For those of you who couldn’t find the dog, Check out the answer below:

