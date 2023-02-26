This spooky AI artwork on Delhi’s streets at night will give you chills

One of the qualities of AI-generated artworks is how they easily incorporate mythical and dream-like ambience in every frame. A recent Twitter thread consisting of AI artwork that encapsulates this quality is going viral.

The artwork titled ‘Old Delhi by Night’ shows ghostly figures dressed in traditional attire, against the backdrop of old Delhi’s streets. These eerie-looking pictures were created by digital creator Prateek Arora (@ekpraet).

Commenting on Arora’s work, a Twitter user wrote, “AI Art can be simultaneously amazing and terrifying, I guess.”

Another person related the supernatural aspect of the art to growing pollution in Delhi and wrote, “Air is so bad here that AI is making people radioactive”.

Responding to a comment, Arora revealed that he made pictures using Midjourney, an AI tool that creates images from textual prompts.

In January this year, his oddly nostalgic artwork that was a mix of 90’s superhero costumes at a North Indian household went viral. The set of pictures, captioned East Delhi Comic Con, 1997, gathered over 16,000 likes on Instagram. Arora also presented some of his AI art at the India Art Fair earlier this month.

In conversation with Home Grown, Arora explained the sci-fiction and horror elements of his AI artwork. He said, “I’m strongly inclined towards science fiction and horror, and we don’t really get enough of either on screen in India, I think. There are no Indian equivalents to Star Wars/ Marvel/ Stephen King’s body of work, in terms of cultural impact, and as such no multi-generational affinity towards these genres. So I guess I’m trying to ‘culture hack’ in a way by using AI imaging tools to create mood boards for Indian sci-fi and horror movies that I wish existed.”