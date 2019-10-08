‘Spirit of Indian Army’: Video of soldiers playing Garba in snow goes viral

Amid the ongoing festivities of Durga Puja and Navratri, a video of Indian Army soldiers performing the Garba in chilling sub-zero temperatures has gone viral on social media.

Viewed over 20,000 times, the video was shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh along with a caption that read, “Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible … Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari!”

Watch the video here:

Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible … Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari !#Mahanavami #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/S3cXbpnjIJ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 7, 2019

The 30-second viral clip features three soldiers dancing to the beats of a popular Garba soundtrack in a snow covered field. The video has triggered several reactions online, with many praising the soldiers for their enthusiastic spirits even in such inconvenient weather.

Grand salute to the heroes of Nation! 🙏 https://t.co/wZoU7ZnPbr — Dr.KASHYAP NAHID (MBBS AT AIIMS DELHI) (@KashyapNahid) October 8, 2019

This can only be the spirit of Indian Army https://t.co/kTZDhqYVNK — Sharma_jyo (@sharma_jyo) October 8, 2019

Respect for our great nation and respect for our soldiers🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/cNh13i0Nr3 — Deepjyoti Dutta (@dpjtdutta) October 7, 2019

Kudos to our champs 😃😃 https://t.co/33jvGK504t — A (@IsolatedRambler) October 7, 2019