‘Spirit of Indian Army’: Video of soldiers playing Garba in snow goes viral

The 30-second viral clip features three soldiers dancing to the beats of a popular Garba soundtrack in a snow covered field. The video has triggered several reactions online, with many praising the soldiers for their enthusiastic spirits.

Viewed over 20,000 times, the video was shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Amid the ongoing festivities of Durga Puja and Navratri, a video of Indian Army soldiers performing the Garba in chilling sub-zero  temperatures has gone viral on social media.

Viewed over 20,000 times, the video was shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh along with a caption that read, “Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible … Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari!”

Watch the video here:

The 30-second viral clip features three soldiers dancing to the beats of a popular Garba soundtrack in a snow covered field. The video has triggered several reactions online, with many praising the soldiers for their enthusiastic spirits even in such inconvenient weather.

