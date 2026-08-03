Man gives spoilers during ‘Spider Man’ screening, sparks violence inside packed theatre

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon in key roles, reportedly turned chaotic after a spoiler-filled conversation inside a cinema hall escalated into a physical altercation. A video capturing the aftermath has gone viral, drawing widespread reactions from social media users.
According to a viral post, four friends had gone to watch the film and were seated next to a man and his woman companion. The post alleged that the man was watching the movie for the second time. During the screening, he allegedly began narrating the plot and revealing upcoming scenes to his companion, spoiling the plot for people seated nearby.
“He had already watched the movie once and had come to watch it again with her. While watching, he kept telling her the story and giving spoilers about what would happen in the next scenes,” the post claimed.
The spoilers reportedly frustrated the group of four friends sitting beside them. According to the post, the confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight, disrupting the screening. “Eventually, the four friends got into an argument with him right inside the cinema hall. The fight escalated, and they started hitting each other, creating complete chaos throughout the theatre,” the post alleged.
The viral video shows a fight inside a packed cinema hall, with several moviegoers attempting to intervene while others look on. However, the credibility of the video and incident could not be independently verified.
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The video quickly gained momentum across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “Nowdays everything in India ends up into fights,” a user wrote. “This wasn’t the live-action multiverse crossover I paid for,” another user commented.
“Spiderman is tired of them,” a third user reacted.