Man gives spoilers during ‘Spider Man’ screening, sparks violence inside packed theatre

According to a viral post, four friends had gone to watch the film and were seated next to a man and his woman companion (Photo: @bollytakies_/X)

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon in key roles, reportedly turned chaotic after a spoiler-filled conversation inside a cinema hall escalated into a physical altercation. A video capturing the aftermath has gone viral, drawing widespread reactions from social media users.

According to a viral post, four friends had gone to watch the film and were seated next to a man and his woman companion. The post alleged that the man was watching the movie for the second time. During the screening, he allegedly began narrating the plot and revealing upcoming scenes to his companion, spoiling the plot for people seated nearby.