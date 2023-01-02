scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Meet SpiceJet’s ‘poetic’ pilot whose in-flight Hindi announcement is winning hearts

Mohit Teotia has been going viral for his unique way of rhyming words to make the announcement sound like a Hindi poem.

Mohit Teotia, the SpieJet pilot, has gone viral for his unique way of delivering his pre-flight announcement.
Meet SpiceJet’s ‘poetic’ pilot whose in-flight Hindi announcement is winning hearts
Taking a flight can be a pretty mundane experience if one travels frequently as the in-flight announcements sound drab. However, it can become delightful if one encounters a jovial and entertaining pilot or crew members. A pilot who makes his in-flight announcements in a poetic way has won the hearts of netizens.

Meet Mohit Teotia, the SpieJet pilot who has gone viral for his unique way of delivering his pre-flight announcement. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, poeticpilot_, Teotia makes the rhyming announcement in Hindi as passengers clap and cheer.

“Namaskar, shrimati aur shriman. Vimaan kaksh se aap sabhi ke liye hai pegaam. Aaj ki iss udaan ke liye SpieJet ne bheje hai do vidvaan,” he says, which roughly translates to, “Greetings ladies and gentlemen. There is a message for all of you from the cockpit. For today’s flight, SpiceJet has sent two scholars.” Then he went on to introduce himself and his co-pilot and gave all other instructions in the same poetic way.

The video was shot by Palak Sharma, a cabin crew member with the airline. Posted six days ago, the clip has amassed a whopping 26.4 million views.

“Heard the full announcement for the first time… Superb,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing captain … kuddos to ur flying spirit,” said another. “What sector do you fly?? I wanna fly in your craft. This is so super!!”a third user wrote.

In December last year, a video of the same pilot went viral after a passenger recorded and tweeted his in-flight announcement in Hindi. Twitter user Eepsita wrote in the December 16 tweet, “In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!”

In August last year, a video of an IndiGo airlines pilot making an in-flight announcement in a mix of English and Punjabi went viral after it was shared on Twitter. Rajdeep Singh, formerly of the Indian Navy, made the engaging bilingual announcement during a flight from Bangalore to Chandigarh.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:40 IST
