SpiceJet pilot’s quirky commentary on flight is winning hearts online

People may be excited about travelling but announcements during their journeys, especially on flights may not be that interesting. So, mostly, people don’t pay much heed to it. But recently on a Kolkata-Bangalore flight, passengers were left in splits thanks to the pilot’s quirky remarks and sense of humour.

Advertising

On January 8, passengers travelling via Spicejet’s evening flight SG-658 got to enjoy a great flight as their pilot decided to entertain all with punny and sassy one-liners and cracking jokes.

One Twitter user who goes with the handle @mohitrao shared the mid-air experience, who “wasn’t paying attention to the announcements until the jokes started”. The pilot was heard making an announcement- “Happy marriages are a myth” after the air hostess was seen announcing the ad of Bharatmatrimony.

Spice Jet pilot gives two gems during the Kolkata-Bangalore flight. 1. Air hostess is reeling out an ad for Bharatmatrimony (new ad avenue for flights?) and end with “find a happy marriage.” Immediately, pilot uses his PA system: “Happy marriages are a myth.” — Mohit Rao (@mohitmrao) January 8, 2019

Not just that, while the flight was about to reach its destination, he came up with another quirky comment. “On your left, you’ll find a gorgeous view of the international airport. It is complimentary for now, before they find a way to charge you for this too,” the passenger shared.

2. We’re five minutes from landing in Bengaluru, when the pilot announces: “On your left, you’ll find a gorgeous view of the international airport. It is complimentary for now, before they find a way to charge you for this too.” — Mohit Rao (@mohitmrao) January 8, 2019

In fact, the said pilot had everyone laughing right from the start as he welcomed passengers saying, “Our company is not doing well now, and so thank you all for flying with us,” the passenger added replying to another user online.

Let’s hope he still has a job. He started the flight with: “Our company is not doing well now, and so thank you all for flying with us.” — Mohit Rao (@mohitmrao) January 9, 2019

The Twitter thread quickly got many talking online and while some thought it was time for him to take up stand-up comedy others were worried that the jokes might not cost his job. But others too shared similar experiences they had on SpiceJet flights and wondered if it was the same pilot or all getting the same training.

Spicejet is running a “pilot” for paid onboard humour. https://t.co/XaH57bTotr — Tarun Lalan (@tarunlalan) January 10, 2019

Ha ha. Same chap, same joke. Did he say this at the start: “We are now headed to Bangalore (for us) and if it isn’t your destination, it is now.” — Mohit Rao (@mohitmrao) January 9, 2019

What a coincidence! Really? Or are they different pilots with the same training? — Qui-Gon Jinn (@qui_g0n) January 9, 2019

Hope not! Was actually fun listening to flight instructions this time around. — Mohit Rao (@mohitmrao) January 9, 2019

Clearly the same pilot I flew with on the Bengaluru-mumbai flight on new year’s Eve. Upon landing he warned “be patient with baggage and exit, defaulting passengers will be kidnapped and taken back to Bengaluru”. — wanderlust (@EssVii) January 9, 2019

Now thats the way to get a stand up gig opportunity while doing your day job. 😁😁😜 https://t.co/TGm9pCIRs4 — Aditi Mahale (@aditim14) January 9, 2019

He clearly needs to come to Twitter at the earliest. https://t.co/4MDbstCBVY — Roflindian (@Roflindian) January 9, 2019

Wish there were more pilots like him. Air travel is stressful for many and humour is a good way to ease the tension. https://t.co/UbEjYU6IqV — Pelori (@pelori90) January 9, 2019

😂 Wish more pilots would do this! https://t.co/ydJxbUC347 — Vaishali (@RevaImageStudio) January 9, 2019

@flyspicejet find this pilot and give him a raise! 👏 https://t.co/FhRadnY01D — Salil (@sa_lil) January 9, 2019

May there be such Happy souls in all working places ❤️❤️#pilots #spicejet https://t.co/zAey6ciPGd — Moi – (@chotisikhidki) January 9, 2019

PPL with everyday humour and willing to share are rare gems! — ‏‎Rabin (@lazybanker) January 9, 2019

He is clearly giving up being a pilot for a career in stand up. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 9, 2019