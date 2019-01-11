SpiceJet pilot’s quirky commentary on flight is winning hearts online

Toggle Menu
In fact, the said pilot had everyone laughing right from the start as he welcomed passengers saying, "Our company is not doing well now, and so thank you all for flying with us," the passenger added replying to another user online.

Pilot’s quirky flight announcement left passengers in splits.

People may be excited about travelling but announcements during their journeys, especially on flights may not be that interesting. So, mostly, people don’t pay much heed to it. But recently on a Kolkata-Bangalore flight, passengers were left in splits thanks to the pilot’s quirky remarks and sense of humour.

On January 8, passengers travelling via Spicejet’s evening flight SG-658 got to enjoy a great flight as their pilot decided to entertain all with punny and sassy one-liners and cracking jokes.

One Twitter user who goes with the handle @mohitrao shared the mid-air experience, who “wasn’t paying attention to the announcements until the jokes started”. The pilot was heard making an announcement- “Happy marriages are a myth” after the air hostess was seen announcing the ad of Bharatmatrimony.

Not just that, while the flight was about to reach its destination, he came up with another quirky comment. “On your left, you’ll find a gorgeous view of the international airport. It is complimentary for now, before they find a way to charge you for this too,” the passenger shared.

The Twitter thread quickly got many talking online and while some thought it was time for him to take up stand-up comedy others were worried that the jokes might not cost his job. But others too shared similar experiences they had on SpiceJet flights and wondered if it was the same pilot or all getting the same training.

