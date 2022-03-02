‘It’s time to go home’: Spicejet pilot delivers heartwarming announcement

Amid heart-wrenching photographs and sordid tales coming in from Ukraine, a video of an announcement made by the pilot of a Spicejet flight evacuating Indians is making people salute the airlines and especially, the pilot of the flight that took off from Budapest in Hungary.

“On behalf of the entire Spicejet family, we welcome you all onboard on this special flight from Budapest to Delhi. We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound. And are proud of each one of your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, hardship, fear and made it here safely. And, now it’s time to go back to our motherland. It’s time to go home,” the pilot was heard saying in the video.

#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights. #EvacuationFlights #RescueIndians #HopeForPeace pic.twitter.com/gLdxhhlsax — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 2, 2022

The caption of the video, shared by Spicejet on Twitter, read, “#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights.”

The clip has been viewed more than 3,000 times so far. “Well done @flyspicejet!! Wish you more strength (and best of success in business ),” commented a user.

Appreciate your motivational words for all the Indians On Board Chief — manilal Subbgalla (@subbgalla1) March 2, 2022

Well done @flyspicejet !! Wish you more strength (and best of success in business ) 👍👍 — SM 🇮🇳 (@tweet2ssm) March 2, 2022

Stranded Indians are being evacuated out of Ukraine under an initiative called ‘Operation Ganga’ launched by the government of India. Under this, India has already successfully brought back more than 1,000 nationals from the war-torn country. It has also set up 24×7 control rooms to assist in the evacuation of Indians through the borders of Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kyiv Wednesday issued a fresh advisory asking all Indians to leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv immediately.