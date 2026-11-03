‘Sleeper class on runway’: Distressed passengers protest after last-minute SpiceJet cancellation

Passengers travelling aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Gorakhpur were left distressed after the airline cancelled the service shortly before its scheduled departure on November 1. Videos showing passengers protesting as the confusion unfolded inside the aircraft flooded social media.

The flight, SG553, was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Gorakhpur. A video shared by passenger Vijay Lakshmi Mallya captured the scene inside the aircraft as passengers prepared to deboard following the cancellation.

SpiceJet Gorakhpur-Mumbai flight

In the video, she alleged that the pilot and crew left after announcing the cancellation, leaving passengers panicked.

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“All the crew members and the pilot left after announcing. Passengers were panicking; this was the situation. This is SpiceJet 335. This is insane and something against which a case should be filed,” she said.