‘Sleeper class on runway’: Distressed passengers protest after last-minute SpiceJet cancellation

Passengers travelling aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Gorakhpur were left distressed after the airline cancelled the service shortly before its scheduled departure on November 1. Videos showing passengers protesting as the confusion unfolded inside the aircraft flooded social media.
The flight, SG553, was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Gorakhpur. A video shared by passenger Vijay Lakshmi Mallya captured the scene inside the aircraft as passengers prepared to deboard following the cancellation.
SpiceJet Gorakhpur-Mumbai flight
In the video, she alleged that the pilot and crew left after announcing the cancellation, leaving passengers panicked.
“All the crew members and the pilot left after announcing. Passengers were panicking; this was the situation. This is SpiceJet 335. This is insane and something against which a case should be filed,” she said.
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In another video, several passengers were seen resting on the runway, where aircraft were parked.
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Several users questioned the airline’s handling of the situation and the assistance extended to stranded passengers. “I was genuinely praying for this airline every single day not to go bankrupt, just so my cancelled flight refund wouldn’t vanish into thin air! Now that my money is safely back in my account, they can do whatever they want. Prayers officially ended!” a user wrote.
“They offered you a special package of ground-level experience with sleeper class,” another user commented. “Worst experience with SpiceJet. Worst part: You will face delays in getting a ticket refund,” a third user reacted.
SpiceJet later clarified that the flight was cancelled due to operating-hour restrictions at Gorakhpur airport, which is a defence airport. The airline said its operating hours could not be extended beyond 9 pm.
In an official statement, the airline said, “On November 01, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG553 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Gorakhpur was cancelled due to watch hour restrictions at Gorakhpur.”
SpiceJet said it had arranged an additional commercial flight on November 2 to transport the stranded passengers. The airline also expressed regret over the disruption and apologised for the inconvenience caused, according to reports.