‘Travel without worry’: SpiceJet’s latest advisory in times of coronavirus draws flak

As new coronavirus cases continue to be reported around the world, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a ‘pandemic‘. As new coronavirus cases continue to be reported around the world, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a ‘pandemic‘.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare and at a time when the infection has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a leaflet sent by SpiceJet airlines to its passengers claiming that it’s safe to travel during the outbreak has drawn flak online.

“Really, @flyspicejet? Most countries, including India, disagree with you,” tweeted New York Times journalist Vindu Goel while sharing the image of the informative, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

Captioned “Travel without worry”, the leaflet quotes Harvard Medical School and World Health Organisation (WHO) to back their claim stating that the virus was “less infectious than FLU”.

“At SpiceJet, we’re taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of our passengers. At the same time, we’d like to assure everyone that it is absolutely safe to continue international travel, tourism, and trade; and advise everyone to take necessary precautions to avoid the risk of infection,” read the content of the leaflet while suggesting that it was “safe to travel during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.”

Responding to an e-mail query sent by the Indianexpress.com regarding the leaflet, a spokesperson of the airlines said, “Please note, the image you have attached in your mail is a part of the emailer which was shared by SpiceJet to its passengers informing them about coronavirus and travel. The airline had never issued any social media post on the same.”

The communication comes at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak has led to plummeting demand and mounting flight cancellations. Visa restrictions have also added to the misery of carriers and the curbs have forced many airlines to ground aircraft. On Thursday, shares of SpiceJet slumped over 18 per cent.

