Speeding scooter rider avoids collision with bus in nick of time, netizens call video ‘heart-stopping’

A speeding scooter rider averted a major tragedy in Mangaluru, Karnataka. He had a narrow escape as he was about to collide with a public transport bus, but the young man kept on riding his vehicle. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media and has gone viral.

In the video, a public transport bus can be seen taking a U-turn. There is no hustle bustle of traffic on the road. While the bus turns, a speeding scooter can be seen in the video. The bus driver suddenly halts the bus. For a split of a second, viewers are left bewildered over what happened next. The Twitter user who shared the video said that scooter had hit the door of a fish processing unit.

CCTV footage from the other side shows that the scooter rider managed to escape. The scooter can be seen passing close to an adjacent wall. Later, he enters the tarred road and regains pace. It should be noted that the scooter driver has not worn a helmet, as seen in the video.

Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore. 🚌💨🛵 The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree. 😱 pic.twitter.com/c4vAvbbikj — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) January 11, 2022

The video shared by Twitter handle, Mangalore city on January 11 has garnered over 30,000 views so far. The hair-raising video left netizens discussing over who was at fault. A Twitter user wondered which bus driver takes a U-turn without switching on indicators and without pausing to look if anyone is coming.

“Overspeeding by the biker and carelessness by the bus staff. Need not be termed as miraculous escape and all that to grab attention. Cops should book both,” commented another user.

Which bus takes a u turn without checking what is coming and without indication. — Preeti Sunderajan (@PreetiSunderaj1) January 12, 2022

While doing a u turn, after the front of the vehicle steered to an angle the rear view in side mirror is a blindspot. That’s y supportive staffs assist during such times in heavy vehicles. Many drivers turn, reverse very slowly to get sufficient reaction time for both vehicles. — Jeno Kumaradas (@jenokdas) January 12, 2022

Overspeeding by the biker and carelessness by the bus staff. Need not be termed as miraculous escape and all that to grab attention. Cops should book both. — TSPA (@TSPoonkudla) January 11, 2022