Thursday, January 13, 2022
Speeding scooter rider avoids collision with bus in nick of time, netizens call video ‘heart-stopping’

The hair-raising video left netizens discussing who was at fault.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 13, 2022 11:22:10 am
scooter escape bus accident, Ullal, Karnataka, scooter rider, speeding scooter, miraculous escape, indian expressIt should be noted that the scooter driver has not worn a helmet, as seen in the video.

A speeding scooter rider averted a major tragedy in Mangaluru, Karnataka. He had a narrow escape as he was about to collide with a public transport bus, but the young man kept on riding his vehicle. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media and has gone viral.

In the video, a public transport bus can be seen taking a U-turn. There is no hustle bustle of traffic on the road. While the bus turns, a speeding scooter can be seen in the video. The bus driver suddenly halts the bus. For a split of a second, viewers are left bewildered over what happened next. The Twitter user who shared the video said that scooter had hit the door of a fish processing unit.

CCTV footage from the other side shows that the scooter rider managed to escape. The scooter can be seen passing close to an adjacent wall. Later, he enters the tarred road and regains pace. It should be noted that the scooter driver has not worn a helmet, as seen in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shared by Twitter handle, Mangalore city on January 11 has garnered over 30,000 views so far. The hair-raising video left netizens discussing over who was at fault. A Twitter user wondered which bus driver takes a U-turn without switching on indicators and without pausing to look if anyone is coming.

“Overspeeding by the biker and carelessness by the bus staff. Need not be termed as miraculous escape and all that to grab attention. Cops should book both,” commented another user.

