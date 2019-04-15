Video: UP cops alert rider of fire on bike, save three lives

A frightening video of a speeding bike catching fire has gone viral on social media. Shot from a mobile Police Control Room (PCR) van on Agra Expressway, the 2.20-minute viral clip shows the police van chasing the bike in order to warn the unaware rider about the fire.

While initially, the cops are alerted by a burnt smell on the highway and can be heard wondering where was it coming from. Soon they spot the burning bike ahead of them and start the chase. However, the rider is completely unaware of the situation and pays no heed to the emergency hooter being used to warn him. Eventually, the van overtakes the bike and makes them stop.

In order to stop the vehicle from bursting into flames, the cops can be seen removing the burning bags from the back of the bike and rushing with a fire extinguisher.

Many lauded the UP cops for being vigilant and preventing a tragedy. The officers were also praised by the DGP of UP, who announced that they will be awarded with the DGP Commendation Disc. “The policemen have displayed exemplary professional commitment and outstanding conduct to avert a disaster. I announce my commendation disc to all the police personnel of UP100 PRV 1617,” he tweeted.

I announce my commendation disc to all the police personnel of UP100 PRV 1617. https://t.co/CLTmBpiwkw — DGP UP (@dgpup) April 15, 2019