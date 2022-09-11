scorecardresearch
Watch: Specially-abled woman rides wheelchair to deliver food, women commission chief takes note

The video of the food delivery agent was shared on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women.

Swati Maliwal, Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission for Woman, Swiggy, Specially abled woman rides a wheelchair to deliver food, Woman Swiggy agent uses wheelchair to work, Inspiring video disabled delivery agent uses wheelchair to work, Swiggy specially abled delivery woman, Viral video disabled delivery agent, Indian ExpressThe delivery agent in the video shared by Maliwal has not been identified.

Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women, shared Saturday a video that showed a specially-abled woman riding a wheelchair while being at work as a food delivery agent. Judging by her uniform and her bag, it appears the woman works for Swiggy, a popular online food ordering and delivery platform.

Meet Meerab: A woman food delivery agent in Pakistan

While sharing this video, Maliwal wrote, “बेशक मुश्किल है ज़िन्दगी… हमने कौनसा हार मानना सीखा है! सलाम है इस जज्बे को ”. This roughly translates to: “Of course life is difficult, but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit”.

The undated video has so far gathered over 44,000 views. Many people appreciated the willpower and hard work displayed by the unidentified delivery agent. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Yes I salute lady and her hardwork. But it forces me to think. Whether as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people. So they need to go through such a hardship.” [sic]

Another person remarked, “There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are… She’s a fighter ”.

This is not the first time that a video of a specially-abled delivery agent has gone viral. In July this year, a clip showing the man clad in food delivery company Zomato’s t-shirt riding a wheelchair through the busy street was widely circulated.

In 2019, Zomato employee Ramu was gifted an electric vehicle by the company after a video of him crossing busy streets on his wheelchair while being at work went viral.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:43:13 am
