Watch: Specially-abled woman rides wheelchair to deliver food, women commission chief takes note

Swati Maliwal, the chief of Delhi Commission for Women, shared Saturday a video that showed a specially-abled woman riding a wheelchair while being at work as a food delivery agent. Judging by her uniform and her bag, it appears the woman works for Swiggy, a popular online food ordering and delivery platform.

While sharing this video, Maliwal wrote, “बेशक मुश्किल है ज़िन्दगी… हमने कौनसा हार मानना सीखा है! सलाम है इस जज्बे को ”. This roughly translates to: “Of course life is difficult, but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit”.

Yes I salute lady and her hardwork. But it forces me to think. Weither as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people. So they need to go through such a hardship. — Vivek Datar (@Vivek_Datar) September 10, 2022

There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are… She’s a fighter ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Meera 🇮🇳❤️✨ Modi Fears Kejriwal (@Mystic_Soul25) September 10, 2022

Inspiring — Ek mauka AAP nu..Ek mauka Khud ko (@das_thangavelu) September 10, 2022

indians and their obbsession with sufferings of the oppressed. — Womb Explorer ⚪ (@MaiGyanChodtaHu) September 10, 2022

The undated video has so far gathered over 44,000 views. Many people appreciated the willpower and hard work displayed by the unidentified delivery agent. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Yes I salute lady and her hardwork. But it forces me to think. Whether as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people. So they need to go through such a hardship.” [sic]

Another person remarked, “There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are… She’s a fighter ”.

This is not the first time that a video of a specially-abled delivery agent has gone viral. In July this year, a clip showing the man clad in food delivery company Zomato’s t-shirt riding a wheelchair through the busy street was widely circulated.

In 2019, Zomato employee Ramu was gifted an electric vehicle by the company after a video of him crossing busy streets on his wheelchair while being at work went viral.