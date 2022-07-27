Specially abled man rides a wheelchair to deliver food, wins hearts online

Updated: July 27, 2022 9:47:22 pm
When posed with difficulties and challenges, its one’s will power that enables him or her to strive and emerge triumphant. A specially abled man‘s sheer courage and perseverance have won hearts online.
A clip showing the man clad in food delivery company Zomato’s T-shirt riding a wheelchair. A food delivery bag is also seen attached on the back of the wheelchair. He is seen riding through the busy street. The text in the video says, “Nothing is impossible, the world itself says I’m possible.”
The clip posted by the Instagram account Grooming Bulls has gone viral and amassed more than 1,16,272 likes. “Best example for inspiration,” read the caption of the clip.
While many users praised the man, some also appreciated Zomato for giving the man a job. A user commented, “A salute to the service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled.” Another wrote, “couldn’t hold back my tears.”
There is no dearth of inspirational content online and many people have amazed netizens with their dedication. In April this year, a video showing a differently abled person managing a roadside food cart captured hearts online. The young man, who does not have fully formed hands, was seen masterfully making stir-fried noodles on his cart.
