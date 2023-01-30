Specially-abled fan of Shah Rukh Khan travels from Bihar to West Bengal to watch Pathaan

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film after a four-year hiatus, is smashing records every day. After a blockbuster opening day collection of Rs 57 crore, the film has already earned more than Rs 280 crore domestically in just five days, breaking records set by the Hindi versions of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 in the process.

While Shah Rukh’s immense fan-following is well known, the film has received a humongous response. So much so that now a video of a specially-abled fan of the actor travelling all the way from Bihar to West Bengal to watch the film is going viral. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda, with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar, to watch the movie.

A video of the fan was posted on Twitter by one Halim Hoque. The two friends are heard saying in the clip that they came from Bhagalpur by train to watch the film as they are fans of Shah Rukh. “A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend’s shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal,” says the caption of the clip.

Watch the video below:

A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend’s shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal.❤️#FDFS#pathan#mausambigadchukahai

🔥 pic.twitter.com/lYsl4kt8dM — Halim Hoque (@halim_hoque) January 25, 2023

Posted on January 25, the video has amassed more than 98,000 views so far.

Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan appears in a cameo as his character from the Tiger movies as Yash Raj Films’ shared universe of spy thrillers begins to take shape.