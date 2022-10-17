In Nashik, a pani puri stall run by hearing, speech-impaired couple wins praise for cleanliness

Run by a hearing and speech-impaired couple, a ‘pani puri’ stall in Maharashtra’s Nashik has managed to melt hearts online. The duo’s humble endeavour with India’s favourite street food has also been praised online for its cleanliness.

In a video shared by the Instagram account Street Food Recipe, the two are seen describing their stall in sign language. The man indicates that they work together and bring the food items from home. The woman is also seen encouraging viewers to taste the pani puris at their stall. She then proceeds to add flavoured water to the crunchy puris and shows off a scrumptious-looking plate to the camera. The stall too appears to be flawless and neat as a pin.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street Food Recipes (@streetfoodrecipe)

The caption of the post mentioned that the stall is situated near Jatra Hotal, Adgaon Naka and lauded the couple as “real influencers”.

“This will melt your heart and make you smile :) Deaf and mute couple defies disabilities to run a humble little Pani puri stall in Nashik. Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple are the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from. Location : Near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka, Nashik,” read the caption.

Many users found their efforts inspiring and made the appreciation known. A user commented, “Everyone should visit here and boost their morale! Truly Inspiring…” Another user wrote, “Feeling blessed after this reel.” A third user wrote, “Respect! Inspiring couple.”