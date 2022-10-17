scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

In Nashik, a pani puri stall run by hearing, speech-impaired couple wins praise for cleanliness

The caption of the Instagram post mentioned that the stall is situated near Jatra Hotal, Adgaon Naka and lauded the duo as "real influencers".

specially abled couple's pani puri stall, pani puri stall, deaf and mute couple's pani puri stall, indian expressMany users found their efforts as inspiring and appreciated them.

Run by a hearing and speech-impaired couple, a ‘pani puri’ stall in Maharashtra’s Nashik has managed to melt hearts online. The duo’s humble endeavour with India’s favourite street food has also been praised online for its cleanliness.

In a video shared by the Instagram account Street Food Recipe, the two are seen describing their stall in sign language. The man indicates that they work together and bring the food items from home. The woman is also seen encouraging viewers to taste the pani puris at their stall. She then proceeds to add flavoured water to the crunchy puris and shows off a scrumptious-looking plate to the camera. The stall too appears to be flawless and neat as a pin.

Watch the video here:

The caption of the post mentioned that the stall is situated near Jatra Hotal, Adgaon Naka and lauded the couple as “real influencers”.

“This will melt your heart and make you smile :) Deaf and mute couple defies disabilities to run a humble little Pani puri stall in Nashik. Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple are the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from. Location : Near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka, Nashik,” read the caption.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

Many users found their efforts inspiring and made the appreciation known. A user commented, “Everyone should visit here and boost their morale! Truly Inspiring…” Another user wrote, “Feeling blessed after this reel.” A third user wrote, “Respect! Inspiring couple.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 05:55:24 pm
Next Story

How you can reverse diabetes with yoga and meditation

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement