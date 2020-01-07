‘Why not masala dosa and biryani?’ ask tweeple after special menu prepared for Gaganyaan astronauts

The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore has come up with exclusive food and liquid packages for astronauts preparing for the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission. The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore has come up with exclusive food and liquid packages for astronauts preparing for the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission.

While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is busy preparing for the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission, which is the Indian crewed orbital spacecraft scheduled to send astronauts to space by December 2021, the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore has come up with exclusive food and liquid packages for them. However, the special menu seems to have triggered hilarious reactions online.

According to ANI, the menu includes egg rolls, veg rolls, idli, moong dal halwa and veg pulao. Moreover, special containers of water and juice along with food heaters have been designed for the space journey of the astronauts.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and prompt amusing reactions. Many also suggested adding more options to the menu. “Now that’s what I call it a real Indian mark on the domain of Space. Indian Food goes Galactic,” wrote a user while tweeting the viral post.

