Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

‘Why not masala dosa and biryani?’ ask tweeple after special menu prepared for Gaganyaan astronauts

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and prompt amusing reactions. Many also suggested adding more options to the menu

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2020 5:45:00 pm
gaganyaan mission, Gaganyaan mission, Gaganyaan mission food for astronauts, ISRO food for astronauts, What do astronauts eat in space, ISRO, trending, indian express, indian express news The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore has come up with exclusive food and liquid packages for astronauts preparing for the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission.

While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is busy preparing for the ‘Gaganyaan’ mission, which is the Indian crewed orbital spacecraft scheduled to send astronauts to space by December 2021, the Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore has come up with exclusive food and liquid packages for them. However, the special menu seems to have triggered hilarious reactions online.

According to ANI, the menu includes egg rolls, veg rolls, idli, moong dal halwa and veg pulao. Moreover, special containers of water and juice along with food heaters have been designed for the space journey of the astronauts.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and prompt amusing reactions. Many also suggested adding more options to the menu. “Now that’s what I call it a real Indian mark on the domain of Space. Indian Food goes Galactic,” wrote a user while tweeting the viral post.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement