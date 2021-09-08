scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Special child’s reaction on receiving mobile phone as birthday gift leaves netizens emotional

In the 1.47-minute clip, a woman, presumably the mother, is seen handing over a gift box to the birthday boy. While initially, he enquires about it but then begins unwrapping the present.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 8, 2021 6:04:16 pm
boy's reaction on getting birthday gift goes viral, mother gifting special child mobile phone viral video, good news, happy videos, reaction videos, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered around 90,000 views with many touched by the boy's reaction.

A boy’s heartwarming reaction after receiving a mobile phone on his birthday has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

The undated clip was shared on Twitter by user @Hatindersinghr3 along with a caption that read, “Let’s call the day with this beautiful video of a mother gifting her special kid a mobile phone on his birthday.”

ALSO RAED |Watch: Sanitation worker’s quick thinking saves child from being run over

In the 1.47-minute clip, a woman, presumably the mother, is seen handing over a gift box to the birthday boy. While initially he enquires about it but then begins unwrapping the present.

On realising that the gift is a phone, the boy expresses extreme joy and is also seen thanking god. The clip concludes with the boy smiling from ear to ear while hugging the present.

Watch the video here:

The clip also caught the attention of RealMe CEO Madhav Sheth, who offered to gift the boy a Realme pad to help him with his online education.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered around 90,000 views with many touched by the boy’s reaction. Some also commented about the sweet interaction between the woman and her son.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement