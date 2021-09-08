Special child’s reaction on receiving mobile phone as birthday gift leaves netizens emotional

A boy’s heartwarming reaction after receiving a mobile phone on his birthday has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

The undated clip was shared on Twitter by user @Hatindersinghr3 along with a caption that read, “Let’s call the day with this beautiful video of a mother gifting her special kid a mobile phone on his birthday.”

In the 1.47-minute clip, a woman, presumably the mother, is seen handing over a gift box to the birthday boy. While initially he enquires about it but then begins unwrapping the present.

On realising that the gift is a phone, the boy expresses extreme joy and is also seen thanking god. The clip concludes with the boy smiling from ear to ear while hugging the present.

Watch the video here:

Let’s Call The Day With This Beautiful Video Of A Mother Gifting Her Special Kid A Mobile Phone On His Birthday…. The Smile And Reaction On Kids Face…❤❤ pic.twitter.com/cUZfS0ApFI — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) September 7, 2021

The clip also caught the attention of RealMe CEO Madhav Sheth, who offered to gift the boy a Realme pad to help him with his online education.

Glad to see realme technology empowering people and bringing joy to them. I would like to gift this beloved kid our upcoming product to make his birthday more special. Hope #realmePad helps him with online education and have fun from all the Entertainment. Happy birthday! https://t.co/B3Et5hR3mJ — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 8, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered around 90,000 views with many touched by the boy’s reaction. Some also commented about the sweet interaction between the woman and her son.

Special kids being so special, they have emotions like an ocean, never fake. The love they pour on people is unconditional unlike the world who discriminate these kids.

It’s a blessing if you can be part of their life. It’s people’s disability who can’t see how capable they are — Sona (@emojhunka) September 7, 2021

Brought tears to my eyes and smile to my face — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) September 7, 2021

This is what we call happiness.. This boys happiness is real and genuine, same for his mother and other family.. He is really special because he knows how to be happy and enjoy the feeling of happiness.. After a long time seen some one actually happy.. God bless him — ParnabSC (@parnab_sc) September 8, 2021

His gesture is what we need to learn. Before even unwrapping, he thanked god many times. No matter what’s inside he is happy with the feeling of receiving something special. He is gifted! 🙏 — Dr.G.O.D.🇮🇳 (@DrGariiMis) September 8, 2021