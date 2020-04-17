Viral video: Nuns in Spain show off basketball skills during lockdown

Many, including basketball fans that came across the video, were impressed with the nuns for their basketball skills Many, including basketball fans that came across the video, were impressed with the nuns for their basketball skills

A video of a group of nuns in Spain playing a game of basketball during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Nuns at the San Leandro convent in Seville can be seen playing a quick game of basketball in what looks like a makeshift court.

The now-viral video shows nun in their habits running across the court and passing the ball. One nun dressed in all-white attempts narrowly misses one shot but is successful on her second attempt, and is cheered by other nuns.

Watch the video here:

Nunca pensé que vería a unas monjas de clausura jugando al baloncesto. Hoy he visitado el convento de San Leandro, donde sus monjas han cambiado la elaboración de sus célebres yemas por mascarillas sanitarias. Entre costura y costura, tiros a canasta. #Sevilla #Sevillahoy pic.twitter.com/enf7TyVjCy — Alejandro Ávila (@AleAvilaV) April 13, 2020

Many, including basketball fans who came across the video, were impressed with the nuns’ skills. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Their crossovers are heavenly… — David Frye (@davidfryemu89) April 16, 2020

Which Sister Act movie is this😂 pic.twitter.com/LqghwV2jIA — Phil Hunt (@iamphilhunt) April 16, 2020

The nun in white got skills. — ĺşhțåŕ has a Pre Existing Condition (@ubiquitous817) April 16, 2020

That’s good spacing — Joe Staffileno (@Michiganeer) April 16, 2020

Defense sisters! Defense! — Stan the Movie Man (@moviemanstan) April 16, 2020

Nuns are just like the Houston Rockets- where’s the defense! — Dr. Nobody Out Pizzas the Hut! (@WieckingChris) April 16, 2020

Mother Superior shoots more than Kobe. — The GOAT (@gsGOAT) April 16, 2020

How cute. — chrisholbinel (@Lokitheterrible) April 16, 2020

As per reports, the nuns are known in Seville for their signature sweets that they have been selling for more than four centuries. However, the production has been halted due to the pandemic. Presently the nuns are making face masks that are being donated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd