Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Viral video: Nuns in Spain show off basketball skills during lockdown

Nuns at the San Leandro convent in Seville can be seen playing a quick game of basketball in what looks like a makeshift court.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2020 7:25:27 pm
A video of a group of nuns in Spain playing a game of basketball during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The now-viral video shows nun in their habits running across the court and passing the ball. One nun dressed in all-white attempts narrowly misses one shot but is successful on her second attempt, and is cheered by other nuns.

Many, including basketball fans who came across the video, were impressed with the nuns’ skills. Take a look at some of the comments here:

As per reports, the nuns are known in Seville for their signature sweets that they have been selling for more than four centuries. However, the production has been halted due to the pandemic. Presently the nuns are making face masks that are being donated.

