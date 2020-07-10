scorecardresearch
South Sudan diplomat widely criticised after urinating during panel discussion

Panellists were discussing the newly-appointed governor of Upper Nile state when South Sudan's deputy ambassador to the US walked into the bathroom without switching off his camera or mic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2020 1:46:07 pm
South Sudan Diplomat, Gordon Buay, Urinating, Zoom meeting, Facebook panel discussion, Gordon Buay zoom meeting, Gordon Buay panel discussion, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows one of the panellists suggesting the ambassador be muted as he makes his way to the bathroom. (Picture credit: Twitter/@HillaryTaylorVI)

A South Sudan diplomat in the US was criticised online after he went to the toilet and began urinating while he was still participating in a Facebook panel discussion. The diplomat later alleged that the video was fake.

Panellists on the call were discussing the newly-appointed governor of Upper Nile state on Friday when Gordon Buay, South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to the US, walked into the bathroom with the camera and phone of his device still active. He then began urinating even though his video feed was on.

The video shows one of the panellists suggesting the diplomat be muted as he makes his way to the bathroom. As Buay starts urinating, his video feed is cut off by one of the organisers.

The video has been widely shared on social media with many criticising the diplomat for his “shameful act” and demanding his resignation.

Watch the video here:

While some of the panellists were laughing, others managed to keep a straight face. Take a look at some of the reactions online:

Responding to the incident, Buay took to Facebook later and alleged that the video was fake.

This isn’t the first such instance of a video call going horribly wrong. Earlier, a businessman made headlines after he turned up naked on a zoom meeting with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

