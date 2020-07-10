South Sudan diplomat widely criticised after urinating during panel discussion

The video shows one of the panellists suggesting the ambassador be muted as he makes his way to the bathroom. (Picture credit: Twitter/@HillaryTaylorVI) The video shows one of the panellists suggesting the ambassador be muted as he makes his way to the bathroom. (Picture credit: Twitter/@HillaryTaylorVI)

A South Sudan diplomat in the US was criticised online after he went to the toilet and began urinating while he was still participating in a Facebook panel discussion. The diplomat later alleged that the video was fake.

Panellists on the call were discussing the newly-appointed governor of Upper Nile state on Friday when Gordon Buay, South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to the US, walked into the bathroom with the camera and phone of his device still active. He then began urinating even though his video feed was on.

The video shows one of the panellists suggesting the diplomat be muted as he makes his way to the bathroom. As Buay starts urinating, his video feed is cut off by one of the organisers.

The video has been widely shared on social media with many criticising the diplomat for his “shameful act” and demanding his resignation.

Watch the video here:

Embarrassing!👇🏾

South Sudan’s ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless…. Couldn’t he turn off his camera and mute his mic?🤦🏿♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/bYgTSFp3lH — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 8, 2020

While some of the panellists were laughing, others managed to keep a straight face. Take a look at some of the reactions online:

😀They are soon passing budget to teach their ambassadors how to use zoom. pic.twitter.com/bmeLBvWeIL — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 9, 2020

He should voluntarily resign before he gets fired. This was a global embarrassment to his country South Sudan 🇸🇸 — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 8, 2020

Hehehehe ignorance of the highest order — Brian Ssenyondo (@SsenyondoBrian) July 9, 2020

The era of zoom meetings pic.twitter.com/YydVHjffRB — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 9, 2020

Diplomacy at war! — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 8, 2020

😆We need to reopen the world to avoid more embarrassments. Some people are used to traditional meetings — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 9, 2020

That was a peaceful protest from the ambassador 😆 pic.twitter.com/78ITCy7C15 — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 9, 2020

Hehehehe people don’t know how to use zoom….most especially those old people — Badru Dawin (@BadruDawin) July 9, 2020

Haha Ambassador needs time to adjust to the reality of Covid19 pic.twitter.com/H6xaPVNHME — #FreeBobiWine 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) July 9, 2020

Responding to the incident, Buay took to Facebook later and alleged that the video was fake.

This isn’t the first such instance of a video call going horribly wrong. Earlier, a businessman made headlines after he turned up naked on a zoom meeting with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd