Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

‘Amazing too good’: South Koreans dance to ‘Ram-Leela’ songs during their Thanksgiving festival, leave netizens impressed

The men and women performed to the songs ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ and ‘Tattad Tattad’ from the 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

South Korean, dance, Ram-Leela, Thanksgiving festival, Indian songs, Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, viral, trendingSouth Korean men and women danced to Ram-Leela songs during their Thanksgiving festival.

It is delightful to see videos of foreigners embracing Indian culture. Indian songs, especially from Bollywood films, are popular all over the world and you must have come across many videos of foreigners grooving to them. One such video was posted on Instagram by a digital creator in South Korea.

The video shared on the Instagram account lucknowi_nawab_in_korea six days ago has received more than 1.3 million views. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, women and men can be seen performing to the songs ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ and ‘Tattad Tattad’ from the 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during their Thanksgiving festival on September 3. Their energetic dance moves are just too good to miss.

The event was hosted by IFSC and it was organised to pre-celebrate Chuseok festival, which is the Korean Thanksgiving festival, says the caption of the video. The festival is also called Hangavi, which means mid-autumn festival or harvest moon festival, and it is a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar on the full moon, says the caption further.

Watch the video below:

The video left netizens impressed and they were just wowed by their dancing skills. “Amazing too good,” commented an Instagram user. “Wow friend….How nicely these people are dancing,” another netizen wrote in Hindi. “Wow beautiful dancing and all are very talented,” said a third. “In our school onam festival our sir played k.pop songs,” another individual shared, referring to the K-pop songs that have a huge following in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:02:28 pm
