South Korean tourist attacked by monkey at Taj Mahal; ambulance arrives an hour later

Locals can be seen escorting her towards a nearby dispensary

A South Korean tourist was injured Tuesday after being attacked by a monkey near the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, with social media users raising fresh concerns over visitor safety at one of India’s most popular tourist destinations.

The incident took place outside the monument’s Eastern Gate, where the monkey reportedly bit the woman on her hand, leaving her with a deep wound and heavy bleeding.

A video that has since gone viral shows the tourist crying out in pain while holding her injured hand. Locals can be seen escorting her towards a nearby dispensary as the person accompanying her repeatedly asks, “Where do we go?” in search of immediate medical help.