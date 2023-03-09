South Korean chef prepares ‘gujia’, extends Holi wishes. Watch

As people across India celebrated Holi with great fervour and enthusiasm on Wednesday, a South Korean chef also joined the celebration with his ‘gujia’ treat online. The chef shared the video of the delicious and scrumptious sweet’s recipe and extended his wishes.

The clip shared by Chef Kim Iyeol on Instagram showed him clad in apron, with Holi colours on his face. He initially prepared the dough and fried crushed almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, and pistachio with butter. Later, he added the filling onto the flattened dough and fried it.

“Hi happy #holi dear my friends !! today i made #gujia The special sweet that eat in holi it’s so nutty and delicious !! i hope you enjoy holi tomorrow ! thanks !!” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 7.5 lakh views on the Meta-owned platform. Netizens were delighted by his ‘gujia’ cooking and Holi wishes poured in the comments section.

A user commented, “Happy Holi chef…May your life remains colourful all the time.” Another user wrote, “Delicious! Happy Holi to you too.” A third user commented, “As always, looking so delicious! 🙌 Happy Holi Chef .”

The festival of colours was celebrated with much fun and frolic after the Holika Dahan on Tuesday night in different parts of the country. The celebrations witnessed people throwing dry and wet colours on each other, playing with water-filled balloons and water guns.