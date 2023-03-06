scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
South Korean blogger orders food from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated restaurant’. Watch her reaction

Meggy Kim ordered from a restaurant that only had 2.8 stars on Zomato and surprisingly she said the food “tasted nice”.

South Korean blogger orders food from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated restaurant’Meggy Kim said she set the rating filter from high to low and placed an order from House of China.
Many people routinely order food online through food delivery apps. One of the hardest decisions no doubt is to decide what to eat and from which restaurant to order. While many go through the reviews thoroughly to check if a restaurant is worth ordering from, a South Korean blogger recently decided to experiment and ordered food from the “worst-rated” restaurant in Jaipur.

In an Instagram video, Meggy Kim said she set the rating filter from high to low and placed an order from House of China that had a rating of 2.8 stars from 17 reviews on Zomato.

She ordered a Momos King Vegetable Thali consisting of dal, raita, two laccha parathas, rice, mixed veg, and salad for Rs 344.40 after a discount of 60 per cent. Surprisingly, she said she enjoyed the food and that “it is nice”. She showed how she mixed everything and relished the meal. “Maybe I have the worst taste,” she said in the end.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meggy Kim (@meggykim_)

Since being posted, the video has received more than one million views.

“Typical Indian Railway Meal … sounds tasty to her,” commented a user. “Sometimes competitors in the same locality pay people to order from competitors, in exchange of bad ratings n reviews go boost their own business,” said another. “Foreigners are gonna like the worst food because even worse food has more spices than outside India,” remarked another netizen.

