Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

South African legend AB de Villiers plays street cricket in Mumbai with fans. Watch

Dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, de Villiers is seen batting and playing a few strokes.

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers was known as ‘Mr 360’ during his playing days for his ability to play shots all over the ground and for his exquisite batting repertoire. The 38-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2018, also has a massive fan following in India as he turned up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for many years.

Also Read |Indian fans support AB de Villiers as report claims SA cricket board turned down his World Cup offer

In a dream come true for his fans, who could only imagine playing with international stars, de Villiers, who is currently in India, is seen playing street cricket in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. Dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, de Villiers is seen batting and playing a few strokes. A video of the session was posted on Twitter by the handle @mufaddal_vohra.

De Villiers also met with legendary Sachin Tendulkar and posted a couple of photos on Instagram from an interview he did with him.

“So I ended spending a few hours with this man today. Thought I was sort of gonna interview him, but ended up just listening and taking it all in. What an experience. Thanks for your time “Master Blaster”,” he captioned the post.

De Villiers scored 8,765 runs in 114 Tests and made 22 centuries and 9,577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries. He also scored 1,672 runs in 78 T20s for the Proteas.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:33:07 am
