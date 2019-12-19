Follow Us:
Ganguly’s reply to daughter’s viral post draws criticism; ‘Be proud of her’, say netizens

Ganguly's remark on Sana's post did not go down well with netizens. While many felt that the veteran cricketer should be proud of his daughter, others asked him to not dismiss her voice on the basis of her age.

sana ganguly, sana ganguly citizenship act post, sana ganguly instagram, sana ganguly on citizenship amendment act, sourav ganguly, sourav ganguly on sana instagram post, trending, indian express, indian express news “BCCI President @SGanguly99 ‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18-year-old,” wrote a user while sharing a screenshot of Sana’s post.

While Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana’s post, voicing her opinion on the issue ongoing protests in the country against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, won praise online, the BCCI chief’s following tweet, requesting people to keep his daughter of all issues as she is too “young to know about anything in politics”, has prompted criticism.

With protests intensifying across the country against the controversial legislation, Sana took to Instagram to voice her dissent and shared a relevant excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ (published in 2003). The post resonated with many and quickly went viral on several social media platforms with many praising the young girl for her “maturity”.

Hours after the former India cricket captain and now Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Ganguly requested people to keep his daughter out of the political issues. Calling the post “not true”, Ganguly tweeted, “Please keep Sana out of all these issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics.”

However, Ganguly’s remark on Sana’s post did not go down well with netizens. While many felt that the veteran cricketer should be proud of his daughter, others asked him to not dismiss her voice on the basis of her age.

