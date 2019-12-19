Ganguly’s reply to daughter’s viral post draws criticism; ‘Be proud of her’, say netizens

“BCCI President @SGanguly99 ‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18-year-old,” wrote a user while sharing a screenshot of Sana’s post. “BCCI President @SGanguly99 ‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18-year-old,” wrote a user while sharing a screenshot of Sana’s post.

While Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana’s post, voicing her opinion on the issue ongoing protests in the country against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, won praise online, the BCCI chief’s following tweet, requesting people to keep his daughter of all issues as she is too “young to know about anything in politics”, has prompted criticism.

With protests intensifying across the country against the controversial legislation, Sana took to Instagram to voice her dissent and shared a relevant excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ (published in 2003). The post resonated with many and quickly went viral on several social media platforms with many praising the young girl for her “maturity”.

“BCCI President @SGanguly99 ‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18-year-old,” wrote a user while sharing a screenshot of Sana’s post.

BCCI President @SGanguly99‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

Hours after the former India cricket captain and now Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Ganguly requested people to keep his daughter out of the political issues. Calling the post “not true”, Ganguly tweeted, “Please keep Sana out of all these issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics.”

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

However, Ganguly’s remark on Sana’s post did not go down well with netizens. While many felt that the veteran cricketer should be proud of his daughter, others asked him to not dismiss her voice on the basis of her age.

this is unexpected,sorry dada https://t.co/ivu0Mq3ljy — Tanvir Hasan (@mynameistanvir) December 19, 2019

Dada you should be proud of bravest daughter.She speaks from the core of her heart pls do not impose sanctions on her.

Does not matter who are in Centre both are same. https://t.co/cf0qVOeU4D — सुनिल कुमार #NOTA4Life (@ex_logical) December 19, 2019

@SGanguly99 You should be proud of her for being politically aware and well read at this age. #SanaGanguly https://t.co/CxEBc4Cpv0 — Athul Jayachandran (@athuljc) December 19, 2019

Ganguly is always known for fearlessness. But this time, it is not SAUVRAV but it’s his daughter SANA. https://t.co/2Lug4nZ6Cf — Contractor விருமாண்டி (@cinemapudhar) December 19, 2019

Don’t discourage your children from having an opinion&undermine or dismiss it on the basis of their age. Just because we are older than them doesnt necessarily mean they’re less wise about things happening around them.

They are the inheritors of tomorrow they must be heard today. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 19, 2019

Too young to know anything about politics, but she can legally vote in India. #SanaGanguly https://t.co/hEok2rSsLn — Nikhil Kanekal (@nkanekal) December 19, 2019

You should be proud of her. And don’t scold her now — P (@itsallryt) December 18, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd