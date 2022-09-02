Sourav Ganguly gets trolled for copy-pasting tweet that ruined brand’s promotion

A promotional stunt by an e-commerce platform didn’t go as planned after a copy-paste faux pas by BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Many celebrities had posted on their social media accounts a poster that said ‘Mega Blockbuster’, which appeared to be a film or TV series starring all of them.

Actors Deepika Padukone, Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, comedian Kapil Sharma and cricketer Rohit Sharma were some of the celebrities who shared the poster. The poster said “Ohseem presents Mega Blockbuster” and also revealed that the trailer would release on September 4. Everything seemed to be going well till the social media team of Ganguly ruined the secret by revealing the brand behind the promotion. In a now-deleted tweet, Ganguly copy-pasted the entire message, including the instructions, that his PR team must have been sent. “Please ensure that the Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in tomorrow’s 1st September post,” his tweet read.

While the tweet was deleted and a new post — minus the blunder was posted by Ganguly, netizens quickly caught on to it and the screenshot of his tweet is being shared online.

See some of the reactions below:

Aree yaar sourav ganguly and his copy paste tweets — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) September 2, 2022

“Aree yaar sourav ganguly and his copy paste tweets,” commented a Twitter user.

“Sourav Ganguly in social media is what Umar Akmal in English,” wrote another user referring to the Pakistan cricketer who has been frequently trolled for his faux pas in English.

Meesho is an online shopping portal that sells clothes, accessories, home décor products, bags, footwear, jewellery and electronics.