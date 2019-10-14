Toggle Menu
Sourav Ganguly set to become BCCI president, netizens rejoice with celebratory tweets

While moments before the announcement was made, there were speculations about Brijesh Patel to be considered for the position. However, as per the latest developments, it is believed that he is going to be the IPL governing council chairman.

Once the news broke, fans congratulate the former captain with motivational captions such as, “Leaders never quit, they just find a new way to contribute.”

Social media was flooded with celebratory tweets and posts after former India captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously nominated for the position by BCCI members. Several cricket fans took to Twitter to express their happiness over the appointment. Tweets with the caption “Bengal Tiger is back” have been trending on the site.

Ganguly, who is currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), spoke about the development and said, “My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested to the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest.”

