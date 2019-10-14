Sourav Ganguly set to become BCCI president, netizens rejoice with celebratory tweets

Social media was flooded with celebratory tweets and posts after former India captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously nominated for the position by BCCI members. Several cricket fans took to Twitter to express their happiness over the appointment. Tweets with the caption “Bengal Tiger is back” have been trending on the site.

While moments before the announcement was made, there was speculation that Brijesh Patel is being considered for the position. However, as per the latest developments, it is believed that he is going to be the IPL governing council chairman.

Ganguly, who is currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), spoke about the development and said, “My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested to the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest.”

Once the news broke, fans congratulated the former captain with motivational captions such as, “Leaders never quit, they just find a new way to contribute.”

Woaahhhhhh!!!!!!!

This is really big and waiting for a long time

Congratulations #dada ❤️❤️#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/655bqmNL8V — Anju Aravind (@anjuaravind05) October 14, 2019

Imagine BCCI removed from captaincy, playing 11. Now he is president of that.

Dada for the reason. Thug life 💪🏼🔥.#SouravGanguly 😍 #Dada😎 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/3YF4U1xe4u — sathesh.kumar (@iam_sathesh) October 14, 2019

Great news to start Monday morning! 🌞..Dada set b President of BCCI #SouravGanguly congratulations dada @BCCI @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/JQBgVYXwqW — Deepak Jha 🇮🇳 (@dkjha9) October 14, 2019

Expecting another repeat performance from you. Like you changed Indian Cricket team, change BCCI. #SouravGanguly #Dada — Avisek Bandyopadhyay (@enigmatic_avi) October 14, 2019