Sound, rhythm of Vande Bharat train evokes nostalgia, says bureaucrat; quality, safety matter more, netizen replies

The Indian Railways recently conducted a successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The journey without halts reportedly took a little over five hours during the trial. What’s more, while the new express train is way faster than regular trains, an official pointed out that people will also not miss the good old sound of the horn or the rhythm of the wheels on the tracks.

On Monday, Railway bureaucrat Ananth Rupanagudi shared a video of the Vande Bharat Express from its trial run. The clip has received more than 2.40 lakh views so far on Twitter. “The Vande Bharat train on speed trial between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, passing through Valsad station – higher speed but the horn sound is the same and so is the rhythm of the wheels on tracks. We won’t miss the sound of our regular express trains!” he wrote in the tweet.

The Vande Bharat train on speed trial between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, passing through Valsad station – higher speed but the horn sound is the same and so is the rhythm of the wheels on tracks. We won’t miss the sound of our regular express trains! 🙂 #VandeBharat #speedtest pic.twitter.com/ooeQ0mb3ho — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 12, 2022

“That is ok. But basically people expect good quality food at right price,bill with food,safety in train, from theft and safety of life. Clean toilets, regular flow of water, clean bedding. Regular fare more train. Few are interested in speed tamasha.without tatkal births,” commented a Twitter user.

Replying to the comment, Rupanagudi wrote, “Food, I agree, has been the weakest link in the chain. But you are free to order from multiple options and it will be delivered at your berth. And always insist on the correct fare. Cleanliness has improved but much of it also depends on how passengers use the washrooms.”

“What is the speed?” another user inquired. “It can go up to 180 kmph. Mumbai to Ahmedabad in probably 4.5 hours with a few stoppages,” Rupanagudi replied.