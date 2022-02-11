scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
‘Soul of the mountains’: Arunachal CM shares video of local artiste performing Monpa song

The video was shot at Bongleng village in Arunachal’s Tawang district.


February 11, 2022 6:45:45 pm
Pema Khandu Monpa song, Monpa song Arunachal, Arunachal CM shares local artists video, Indian Express The Monpas are considered to be the only nomadic tribe in Northeast India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday shared a video of an artiste playing a beautiful Monpa song. The video was shot at Bongleng village in Arunachal’s Tawang district.

The artist in the video was from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA). Dressed in a traditional attire, the artiste can be heard backing his vocals with ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument played during Tibetan Buddhist ceremonies and festivals.

The nearly two-minute video is winning over the netizens and has gathered hundreds of likes. Appreciating the song, a Twitter user commented on the post, “Plaintive, melodious and soothing! Good wishes to the artist!👍 Sir, the pics. and clips of rich art, craft, festivals and culture, shared occasionally are new and treat to eyes and ears! Good wishes 🙏.”

Earlier this month, the Monpa community marked their lunar new year celebrations in a three-day Torgya Monastery Festival that was held from January 31 to February 2.

