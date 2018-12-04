Sophie Turner dancing at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s wedding triggers GOT memes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding was quite the big fat Indian wedding that many expected it to be. From the grand celebration to the guest list, the pictures shared by the newly-weds continue to fuel conversations online and offline.

However, Game of Thrones (GoT) fans also kept a tab on Sophie Turner, who plays the role of Sansa Stark in the critically acclaimed HBO series. Turner, who is also the fiancee of Nick Jonas’s brother Joe, was spotted dancing in a beautiful red lehenga.

It did not take long for Twitterati to come up with hilarious memes and jokes on the ‘sanskari‘ Stark. Many fans also drew parallels with the infamous GoT episode ‘Red Wedding’, claiming that this was probably the only wedding that would make Sansa Stark happy. Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

The happiest Sansa Stark will ever look at a wedding #NickyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/Zbg6m8swCn — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 1, 2018

Sansa dancing on Ramsay’s grave https://t.co/RS8d1V3z69 — Œ (@waffflewitch) December 4, 2018

Ever thought u’d see the Lady of Winterfell, clad in a Lehenga, partying out at someone’s wedding? Perhaps It’s the first wedding where she’s seen happy & smiling! 😜

**that wolf tattoo is lit AF! 🔥#WinterisHere #HouseStark 🐺 #SophieTurner #PriyankaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/zkgJEHbE65 — Jack Istiac (@IstiacJack) December 1, 2018