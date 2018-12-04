Toggle Menu
Sophie Turner dancing at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s wedding triggers GOT memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/sophie-turner-dancing-at-priyanka-chopra-nick-jonass-wedding-triggers-got-memes-5477678/

Sophie Turner dancing at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s wedding triggers GOT memes

It did not take long for Twitterati to come up with hilarious memes and jokes on the 'sanskari' Stark. Many fans also drew parallels with the infamous GoT episode 'Red Wedding'.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Nick wedding, Sophie turner, sophie turner priyanka chopra wedding, sophie turner dance, priyanka chopra wedding pictures, viral video, indian express, indian express news
Sophie Turner, who is Joe Jonas’ fiancee, was spotted dancing in a beautiful red lehenga at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s wedding. (Source: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding was quite the big fat Indian wedding that many expected it to be. From the grand celebration to the guest list, the pictures shared by the newly-weds continue to fuel conversations online and offline.

However, Game of Thrones (GoT) fans also kept a tab on Sophie Turner, who plays the role of Sansa Stark in the critically acclaimed HBO series. Turner, who is also the fiancee of Nick Jonas’s brother Joe, was spotted dancing in a beautiful red lehenga.

It did not take long for Twitterati to come up with hilarious memes and jokes on the ‘sanskari‘ Stark. Many fans also drew parallels with the infamous GoT episode ‘Red Wedding’, claiming that this was probably the only wedding that would make Sansa Stark happy. Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android