Sooryavanshi trailer release triggers meme fest on social media

The trailer begins with Devgn listing the several terror attacks on Mumbai The trailer begins with Devgn listing the several terror attacks on Mumbai

The trailer launch of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi has managed to create quite a buzz on social media with netizens sharing hilarious meme online.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the movie revolves around the popular “cop film universe” created by Shetty and is also the fourth instalment in the cop franchise by the director.

The 4.13-minute trailer, which has been viewed over 9 million times since being shared online, begins with Devgn listing the several terror attacks on Mumbai, including the 1993 serial blast and 26/11.

Watch the trailer here:

While the action-packed film, which is expected to release on March 24, deals with a serious topic, netizens were able to spot many meme-worthy scenes in the trailer. Here, take a look:

When you know all friends will be fail in exams Friend 1:Maine sirf 1st chapter hi padha hain

Friend 2: Maine last ke 2 chapter hi padha hai

Friend 3:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/SXcZCXN09H — Rahul (@bclifewalaladka) March 2, 2020

When most of the movie is already shown in the trailer #Sooryavanshi #Singham pic.twitter.com/RtTBrD8MNf — Mue_Stark (@muedray10) March 2, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd