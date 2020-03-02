Sooryavanshi trailer release triggers meme fest on social media

The trailer launch of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi has managed to create quite a buzz on social media with netizens sharing hilarious meme online.
Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the movie revolves around the popular “cop film universe” created by Shetty and is also the fourth instalment in the cop franchise by the director.
The 4.13-minute trailer, which has been viewed over 9 million times since being shared online, begins with Devgn listing the several terror attacks on Mumbai, including the 1993 serial blast and 26/11.
Watch the trailer here:
While the action-packed film, which is expected to release on March 24, deals with a serious topic, netizens were able to spot many meme-worthy scenes in the trailer. Here, take a look:
Hmmm 😌😌😌
After watching #Sooryavanshi trailer
Sallu reaction 😌😌😌 pic.twitter.com/W5TiIl8UJY
— KrishnaManohar (@SwayamSevak360) March 2, 2020
When someone hides answer sheet in exams.#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/ppfCi8qbJC
— Samdarshhh (@samdarshhh) March 2, 2020
#Sooryavanshi
Friend : tera breakup kese hua??
Bf: pic.twitter.com/flkjCf581U
— Half engin3er 🐼 (@Half_engin3er) March 2, 2020
When you know all friends will be fail in exams
Friend 1:Maine sirf 1st chapter hi padha hain
Friend 2: Maine last ke 2 chapter hi padha hai
Friend 3:#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/SXcZCXN09H
— Rahul (@bclifewalaladka) March 2, 2020
Avengers : Who will kill Thanos
Dr. Strange : pic.twitter.com/9RwonNYP66
— @Rushi02 🇮🇳 (@rushirj02) March 2, 2020
When most of the movie is already shown in the trailer #Sooryavanshi #Singham pic.twitter.com/RtTBrD8MNf
— Mue_Stark (@muedray10) March 2, 2020
In every CID episode:
Whenever there is a locked door!#Sooryavanshi #Singham #CID pic.twitter.com/BCUH4Q5Lc4
— Saksham Magotra (@MagotraSaksham) March 2, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.