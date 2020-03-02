Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Sooryavanshi trailer release triggers meme fest on social media

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2020 5:16:02 pm
Sooryavanshi trailer twitter reactions, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh The trailer begins with Devgn listing the several terror attacks on Mumbai

The trailer launch of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi has managed to create quite a buzz on social media with netizens sharing hilarious meme online.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the movie revolves around the popular “cop film universe” created by Shetty and is also the fourth instalment in the cop franchise by the director.

The 4.13-minute trailer, which has been viewed over 9 million times since being shared online, begins with Devgn listing the several terror attacks on Mumbai, including the 1993 serial blast and 26/11.

Watch the trailer here:

While the action-packed film, which is expected to release on March 24, deals with a serious topic, netizens were able to spot many meme-worthy scenes in the trailer. Here, take a look:

