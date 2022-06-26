scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
‘Sood Sood Ji Chur Chur Naan’: Woman shares how Sonu Sood helped a small business

The video of the thriving street-side cart was taken near a residential area of East Delhi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 26, 2022 5:40:34 pm
Sonu Sood, Sonu Sood tweets, Sonu Sood foundation, Sonu Sood Ji choor choor naan, Sonu Sood helps a man set up food stall, Indian ExpressIn recent years, Sonu Sood has gained popularity for his philanthropic work and many of his fans and well-wishers express their appreciation in creative ways.

There is a saying that if you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day but if you teach him to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. Nothing embodies the message behind this saying more than the philanthropic work done by Sood Charity Foundation, an NGO founded by actor Sonu Sood.

On Sunday, Twitter user Aradhana Rathore (@RathoreAradhana), shared a video of a street-side food stall that was named after actor Sonu Sood.

While sharing the video of the stall, which was doing brisk business, Rathore wrote, “@SonuSood The truth of your help is visible in our residential area of East Delhi near my apartment for many months.  Glad to see this man’s small business is doing well. Your help has empowered him with employment today ”.

Rathore’s tweet soon gathered over 66,000 thousand views in less than a day and got hundreds of likes. The video also reached Sonu Sood who reshared it.

In recent years, Sonu Sood has gained popularity for his philanthropic work and many of his fans and well-wishers express their appreciation in creative ways. Earlier this month, Ajmer Alam, an artist from Bihar, painted a portrait of Sood in a public event while being blindfolded.

In August last year, cyclist and mountaineer Uma Singh held a picture of Sood after he reached the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest single free-standing mountain in the world.

