Sonu Sood’s witty response to boy asking for a play station goes viral

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood won many hearts after he extended help and support to migrant workers who were stuck in Maharashtra following the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, the 47-year-old seems to have also impressed netizens with his wit after he responded to a boy’s tweet asking him to gift a play station.

“Sir, can you please give a PS4. All children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games. Sonu sir, can you please help me,” tweeted a user named Nilesh Nimbore, whose bio states that he is a student of Class 10. However, instead of rejecting his request, Sood offered to send him some books.

“If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” responded Sood to the tweet.

Nimbore later responded to the tweet and promised to read books.

Yes Sir I promise you that I will surely read knowledgeable books and I hope I’ll Receive more precious and helpful books from you 🙂. Sir the work you are doing is great ….

Keep Motivating me and all the Indians #Love you sir. https://t.co/EdkU49Yzdi — Nilesh Nimbore (@NileshNimbore) August 6, 2020

The original tweet was later deleted by the user but Sood’s response won many hearts and his followers also agreed with his decision.

Sonu sir you are soo cute,

And you are a Real Hero. pic.twitter.com/92MPIUHZSD — Thadi Ravisastry (@ThadiRavisastr2) August 6, 2020

Ha ha ha… Super Sahi jawab — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2020

Very true !!

Video games aren’t healthy at all. Never played them.

Playing out in the ground is a much better option. — Sparsh Pandey (@sparsh_pnd) August 6, 2020

