Thursday, August 06, 2020
Sonu Sood’s witty response to boy asking for a play station goes viral

"Sir, can you please give a PS4. All children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games. Sonu sir, can you please help me," tweeted a user named Nilesh Nimbore.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2020 8:19:31 pm
sonu sood, sonu sood response, sonu sood tweets, sonu sood bollywood “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” responded Sood to the tweet. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood won many hearts after he extended help and support to migrant workers who were stuck in Maharashtra following the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, the 47-year-old seems to have also impressed netizens with his wit after he responded to a boy’s tweet asking him to gift a play station.

“Sir, can you please give a PS4. All children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games. Sonu sir, can you please help me,” tweeted a user named Nilesh Nimbore, whose bio states that he is a student of Class 10. However, instead of rejecting his request, Sood offered to send him some books.

“If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” responded Sood to the tweet.

Nimbore later responded to the tweet and promised to read books.

The original tweet was later deleted by the user but Sood’s response won many hearts and his followers also agreed with his decision.

