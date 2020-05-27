Follow Us:
Sonu Sood’s reply to man who sought his help to meet girlfriend wins the internet

People have been lauding the Simmba actor for everything he has done to help stranded migrants reach home. But Sonu Sood has also been receiving some unusual requests for which he had witty replies.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2020 1:22:02 pm
sonu sood, sonu sood tweets, sonu sood funny tweets, sonu sood migrant crisis, man request sonu sood reunite girlfriend, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Not only his kind gestures, Sood is winning the internet with his sense of humour too.

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has been winning hearts after he helped provide transportation for hundreds stranded in the city to return to their home states on buses. Since then he’s been receiving a lot of humourous requests on Twitter but has been coming up with his own witty replies that are winning the internet.

On Tuesday, a man asked the Dabangg actor to help arrange transport so that he could meet his girlfriend. “Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai.(Brother, help me meet my girlfriend, I too want to go to Bihar),” the tweet said.

To which Sood replied, “Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Spend some time apart and see brother, it will also be a test of your true love).

However, this isn’t the only funny reply from the star that has created a buzz on social media.

Last week, someone asked for some assistance in getting liquor. “Sonu Bhai, I’m stuck at home. Please get me to a liquor shop,” the Twitter user wrote in Hindi.

Sood promptly replied, “Brother, I can help you get home from the liquor shop. Let me know if you need help.”

People have been lauding the Simmba actor for everything he has done to help stranded migrants reach home. From celebrities to fans, people have been praising the actor:

Sood, who has collaborated with entrepreneur Neeti Goel for the Ghar Bhejo initiative, has sent thousands of migrants home.

Previously, he donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors in Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan.

