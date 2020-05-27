Sonu Sood’s reply to man who sought his help to meet girlfriend wins the internet

Not only his kind gestures, Sood is winning the internet with his sense of humour too. Not only his kind gestures, Sood is winning the internet with his sense of humour too.

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has been winning hearts after he helped provide transportation for hundreds stranded in the city to return to their home states on buses. Since then he’s been receiving a lot of humourous requests on Twitter but has been coming up with his own witty replies that are winning the internet.

On Tuesday, a man asked the Dabangg actor to help arrange transport so that he could meet his girlfriend. “Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai.(Brother, help me meet my girlfriend, I too want to go to Bihar),” the tweet said.

To which Sood replied, “Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Spend some time apart and see brother, it will also be a test of your true love).

However, this isn’t the only funny reply from the star that has created a buzz on social media.

Last week, someone asked for some assistance in getting liquor. “Sonu Bhai, I’m stuck at home. Please get me to a liquor shop,” the Twitter user wrote in Hindi.

Sood promptly replied, “Brother, I can help you get home from the liquor shop. Let me know if you need help.”

People have been lauding the Simmba actor for everything he has done to help stranded migrants reach home. From celebrities to fans, people have been praising the actor:

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

Some lines for @SonuSood sir..! Hazaron Saal Nargis Apni Benoori Pe Roti Hai..

Badi Mushkil Se Hota Hai Chaman Mein Didahwar Paida.. For a thousand years the narcissus has been lamenting its blindness; With great difficulty the one with true vision is born in the garden.. pic.twitter.com/g00oAtAg0v — Ali Asgar Balti (@lil_ladakhi) May 27, 2020

A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes. 🙏🏻👌🏻 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 25, 2020

@SonuSood

Really a big fan of your work.. Of your real and reel life… Plzz see read my lines 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/be6EXbqHdd — Amit Sharma (@AmitSha59539745) May 26, 2020

I dont usually tweet but This is for you Sonu sir..thanks a lot for being there for the labours @SonuSood #wearehome pic.twitter.com/P8CRSuzIWo — Amit Auumkaar (@AmitAuumkaar) May 26, 2020

Real-life SUPERHERO

Thank-you @SonuSood Sir for the help of Migrants workers🙏 pic.twitter.com/lti57b0Ige — Yunus (@yunuskhantwin) May 25, 2020

Bhai❤ aap real me hero ho..aap next time hero wali movie krna..apko movie me av hero se maar khate nhi dekh sakta😔😭 @SonuSood

Dabang movie av nhi dekhunga😔 pic.twitter.com/bOeAW3REBP — Gulshan kumar🇮🇳 (@gulshan8873) May 24, 2020

Here’s the super star for you all @SonuSood take a bow. You’re the guiding light. We are all with you. Salute!

P.C @Akarshanj_ pic.twitter.com/C0ksNXFqaV — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) May 24, 2020

Sood, who has collaborated with entrepreneur Neeti Goel for the Ghar Bhejo initiative, has sent thousands of migrants home.

Previously, he donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors in Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan.

