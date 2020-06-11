Sonu Sood comes in for praise from these ‘little anchors’ on ‘Corona TV’

The clip also caught the attention of the actor, who shared the video along with a tweet that read, “Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel.” The clip also caught the attention of the actor, who shared the video along with a tweet that read, “Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel.”

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has recently been in the limelight for helping out thousands of migrants return home amid the lockdown in Maharashtra, has come in praise this time from two little girls. And now, the Dabangg actor’s sweet response to the video of the two girls has earned him laurels online.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood’s reply to man who sought his help to meet girlfriend wins the internet

Shared by user Shikha Mishra, the 46-second clip features two little girls reporting for “Corona TV” and giving details about the ongoing pandemic and expressing gratitude towards the exemplary work done by Sood. “We all know the nation is tensed because of Corona. However, the most troubled are the labourers and poor,” one of the girls says.

She then goes on to mention how the actor has turned out to be champion for the stranded migrants, several of whom have lost their means of livelihoods due to the lockdown. “While we are safely staying indoors, there is one man who is working day and night in order to help the migrants,” she says.

Watch the video here:

Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel. 😂 https://t.co/DnWec8C42u — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

The video, which has garnered over 45,000 views, soon went viral on the microblogging website and was flooded with netizens gushing over the cute girls. However, the clip also caught the attention of the actor, who shared the video along with a tweet that read, “Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel.”

Mind Blowing reporting absolutely Fantastic god bless you Betu — Arpit Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@imArpitTripahti) June 10, 2020

Made my day…..😀😀😀 — Amrit Kumar (@babuamrit1308) June 10, 2020

Anchor with Angel. God bless you both — Ashish Aryan (@Ashish75047) June 10, 2020

God bless you both little cute anchors 😍 — मनोहर कुमार झा (@Manohar39918737) June 10, 2020

Elders and youngsters all are ur fan. U have done a great job. Stay blessed — waseema nasreen (@NasreenWaseema) June 10, 2020

This is so cute❤ — Shrutie gupta (@Shrutie27) June 10, 2020

Absolutely, No one can beat the contributions made by you. — CA Sumit Gupta (@007sg) June 10, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd