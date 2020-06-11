scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood comes in for praise from these ‘little anchors’ on ‘Corona TV’

The video, which has garnered over 45,000 views, soon went viral on the microblogging website and was flooded with netizens gushing over the cute girls.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2020 2:00:52 pm
The clip also caught the attention of the actor, who shared the video along with a tweet that read, "Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp's of your Channel."

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has recently been in the limelight for helping out thousands of migrants return home amid the lockdown in Maharashtra, has come in praise this time from two little girls. And now, the Dabangg actor’s sweet response to the video of the two girls has earned him laurels online.

Shared by user Shikha Mishra, the 46-second clip features two little girls reporting for “Corona TV” and giving details about the ongoing pandemic and expressing gratitude towards the exemplary work done by Sood. “We all know the nation is tensed because of Corona. However, the most troubled are the labourers and poor,” one of the girls says.

She then goes on to mention how the actor has turned out to be champion for the stranded migrants, several of whom have lost their means of livelihoods due to the lockdown. “While we are safely staying indoors, there is one man who is working day and night in order to help the migrants,” she says.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has garnered over 45,000 views, soon went viral on the microblogging website and was flooded with netizens gushing over the cute girls. However, the clip also caught the attention of the actor, who shared the video along with a tweet that read, “Cutest anchors ever. No one can beat the trp’s of your Channel.”

