Sonu Sood’s Mumbai local pass from the late 90s reminds fans of his humble youth

One fan shared the picture from the late 90s and it quickly went viral. (Twitter/Arvind Pandey) One fan shared the picture from the late 90s and it quickly went viral. (Twitter/Arvind Pandey)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts online and earning plaudits from all quarters for his efforts to help stranded migrant labourers reach their home states. Over the past few weeks, Sood has been arranging not just food but also transportation for workers. Amid this, a photograph from his youth is going viral — that of his local train pass from the late 1990s. The picture, shared by Twitter user Arvind Pandey, has created quite the buzz on social media platforms.

The picture is of a train ticket issued to the Dabangg actor in 1997 — he was 24-years-old at the time — for travel between Borivali and Churchgate and for the sum of Rs 420. “One who has struggled for real can only understand the pain of others,” Pandey wrote while sharing the photo.

The picture has sent Sood down memory lane, as he commented: “Life is a full circle”.

Life is a full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/XTVp1ysRaz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2020

Sood, who has pledged to rest only after helping as many stranded migrants as he can, was applauded by fans for working round the clock. Earlier, he shared a small video of his phone erupting with calls and messages from those seeking help.

More recently, when asked by a fan when he gets the time to rest amid the non-stop calls, the 46-year-old actor said he would get a good night’s sleep only once each and every migrant had reached home.

एक बार सब घर पहुँच जाएँ। फिर आराम से सोएँगे। https://t.co/zod6VZGZN1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2020

Not only has Sood set up a toll free helpline for those in distress, he has also shared a number for those who can reach out to him through WhatsApp. He has also been talking to people on Twitter.

However, it isn’t just his kind gestures that are winning the internet. Every now and then, the actor is cracking people up with his sassy replies on Twitter. When a woman jokingly asked if he could help her reach the parlour, the actor came up with this quirky response:

Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। 😂 उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? 😂 https://t.co/5Xrim4um5l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

He has given similar responses to others — one who wanted to meet his girlfriend and another who wanted to go to a liquor shop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd