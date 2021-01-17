scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Sonu Sood’s latest ‘tailor shop’ video has left netizens amused

In a 20-second clip, the 'Dabangg' actor can be seen operating a sewing machine while attempting to stitch a piece of fabric.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2021 2:01:36 pm
sonu sood, sonu sood tailor shop, sonu sood viral video, sonu sood tweets, sonu sood movies, sonu sood trending, indian express, indian express newsWith a following of over 5 million on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the clip to be flooded with reactions. (Source: Sonu Sood/Twitter)

Sonu Sood’s latest tweet announcing his very own ‘tailor shop’ has left netizens in splits after the actor took no guarantee of the products stitched by him.

In the 20-second clip, the ‘Dabangg’ actor can be seen operating a sewing machine while attempting to stitch a piece of fabric. “Sonu Sood tailor shop,” he tweeted. However, the actor went on to troll himself and added that though the sewing is done for free, there is no guarantee of the product, which can be stitched into a pair of shorts instead of pants.

Watch the video here:

With a following of over 5 million on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the clip to be flooded with reactions.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

While many were left amused, others congratulated Sood for his “new job”.

Back in 2020, Sood had gained immense social media popularity after he helped migrants workers reach home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement