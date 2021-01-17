Watch: Sonu Sood’s latest ‘tailor shop’ video has left netizens amused

With a following of over 5 million on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the clip to be flooded with reactions. (Source: Sonu Sood/Twitter)

Sonu Sood’s latest tweet announcing his very own ‘tailor shop’ has left netizens in splits after the actor took no guarantee of the products stitched by him.

In the 20-second clip, the ‘Dabangg’ actor can be seen operating a sewing machine while attempting to stitch a piece of fabric. “Sonu Sood tailor shop,” he tweeted. However, the actor went on to troll himself and added that though the sewing is done for free, there is no guarantee of the product, which can be stitched into a pair of shorts instead of pants.

Watch the video here:

Sonu Sood tailor shop. यहां मुफ्त में सिलाई की जाती है।

पैंट की जगह निकर बन जाए, इसकी हमारी गारंटी नहीं 😂 pic.twitter.com/VCBocpUSum — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 16, 2021

With a following of over 5 million on the microblogging website, it did not take long for the clip to be flooded with reactions.

While many were left amused, others congratulated Sood for his “new job”.

Mera shirt ka batan kaha gir gya aap laga doge free me😁😁😁😊😊 — Subham kumar (@iamsubham0) January 16, 2021

Sonu bhai rock star 🌟 😊 — AMAN RAZA (@AMANPAT93109331) January 16, 2021

Waah kya baat hai sir 😂😂 — Rafat Sultana (@RafatSultana8) January 16, 2021

Multi talented ho aap to bhai

God bless you bade bhaiyya🙏🙏❤️ — Pawan Bind (@pawan_bind) January 16, 2021

Haha. Koi baat nahi sir. Chalega 😅👍 — NIKHIL ANAND (@NIKHILAK95) January 17, 2021

What do I have to do to get my clothes stitched here?

I will personally supervise the tailoring!! — Rohit Kedia (@rohitkd) January 16, 2021

Back in 2020, Sood had gained immense social media popularity after he helped migrants workers reach home.