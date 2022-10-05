Actor Sonu Sood shows his love for Indian Railways as he travels by Mumbai local. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood, who won people’s hearts for his philanthropic activities during the Covid pandemic, showed his love for the Indian Railways in a video posted on Twitter. Sood was at Boisar railway station on the western line of the Mumbai suburban railway network after wrapping up a shoot.

He is seen lying down on a bench at the station. He says he is at Boisar station and it is about 10 pm. The actor then says that life at a railway station is very different and can’t be compared with anything else. He then boards a local train to go home.

Sood is also seen drinking water from a tap at the station. Many people are seen queueing up to click photos of Sood inside the train. He also obliges and clicks photos with the locals on the train. “I was trained to travel in a train,” Sood captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

I was trained to travel in a train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/fkj46CWvkt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 4, 2022

Posted Tuesday, the video has received more than 2.70 lakh views at the time of publishing this article.

“I spent my entire childhood in Boisar. It feels so good to see you posting about a place which was, is and will remain close to my heart. And yes, nothing can beat a train journey,” a person commented on Twitter.

In another video posted last week, Sood can be seen petting a stray dog at a railway station. He says in the video that if you show love towards animals, they always respond. Sood said he wished to take the dog along with him on the train.

Sood, 49, was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ in which he played the role of Chand Vardai.