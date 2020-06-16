scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
In Bhubaneswar, a group worships actor ‘Corona Fighter King’ Sonu Sood’s poster

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a group of men are seen decorating the area around a hoarding of Sonu Sood with flowers and a rangoli.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 2:19:38 pm
Sonu Sood, Sonu Sood worshipped, Sonu Sood poster worship, Sonu Sood ‘Ghar Bhejo’ project, Migrant workers, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Trending news, Indian Express news. The now-viral video shows few men decorating the area around the posted with flowers and rangoli. (Picture credit: Sonu Sood/ Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of praise on social media after he provided monetary and logistical support to hundreds of people who were trying to get back to their home states after the nationwide lockdown eased. But one group of people in Odisha has gone a step ahead and worshipped a poster of the actor in Bhubaneswar that hails Sood as ‘Corona Fighter King’.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a group of men are seen decorating the area around the hoarding with flowers and a rangoli. They also decorated posters of Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra and actor Rani Panda that were next to the hoarding of Sood.

Watch the video here:

The video also prompted a fresh wave of praise for the actor on social media:

Moved by the gesture, Sood tweeted, “This is so sweet.. but I don’t deserve this just your love and wishes keep us alive.”

Recently, the actor had arranged a special chartered flight for 167 people who were stuck in Kerala so that they to help them reach their homes in Odisha. He also funded a chartered flight to fly over 170 workers from Mumbai to Dehradun in Uttrakhand.

