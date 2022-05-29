scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

Video showing little girl with four arms, legs surfaces online. Sonu Sood steps in

Posting a photograph showing the little girl undergoing treatment, Sood tweeted in Hindi on Saturday. “Don't be tensed. Treatment has started. Just pray,” said Sood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 11:12:11 am
Sonu Sood, Sonu Sood helps girl with four arms and legs, 2.5 year old girl with four arms and legs, differently abled girl, Bihar, Nawada, indian expressMany users lauded Sood for helping the child.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has won the hearts of many with his philanthropy, has come forward to help a two-and-a-half-year-old girl born with four arms and legs.

After a video showing the little girl’s plight was shared by News 24 on Friday, many users tagged Sood in the comments section. According to News 24, the girl’s parents had approached the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Bihar’s Nawada district, where they live, for help.

Posting a photograph showing the little girl undergoing treatment, Sood tweeted in Hindi on Saturday. “Don’t be tensed. Treatment has started. Just pray,” said Sood.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many users lauded Sood for helping the child. “Thank you Sonu sir for supporting children so much, you help everyone that’s why you are a very good person,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Thanks Sonu. Your generous heart again doing the best. Prayers assured. Let everything fall in place. God bless you and may the child live her life as normal.”

Last week, Sood offered help to a differently-abled girl who used to walk one kilometre to her school in Bihar’s Jamui. The girl’s leg was amputated after she met with an accident. “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” Sood wrote in Hindi, tagging his charity foundation.

Sood has helped many of those in distress and has been hailed as a real-life hero. The active Twitter user also helped migrants to return home during the Covid-induced lockdown. He also promptly offers money to patients from poor backgrounds.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement