Video showing little girl with four arms, legs surfaces online. Sonu Sood steps in

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has won the hearts of many with his philanthropy, has come forward to help a two-and-a-half-year-old girl born with four arms and legs.

After a video showing the little girl’s plight was shared by News 24 on Friday, many users tagged Sood in the comments section. According to News 24, the girl’s parents had approached the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Bihar’s Nawada district, where they live, for help.

Posting a photograph showing the little girl undergoing treatment, Sood tweeted in Hindi on Saturday. “Don’t be tensed. Treatment has started. Just pray,” said Sood.

Many users lauded Sood for helping the child. “Thank you Sonu sir for supporting children so much, you help everyone that’s why you are a very good person,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Thanks Sonu. Your generous heart again doing the best. Prayers assured. Let everything fall in place. God bless you and may the child live her life as normal.”

Last week, Sood offered help to a differently-abled girl who used to walk one kilometre to her school in Bihar’s Jamui. The girl’s leg was amputated after she met with an accident. “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” Sood wrote in Hindi, tagging his charity foundation.

Sood has helped many of those in distress and has been hailed as a real-life hero. The active Twitter user also helped migrants to return home during the Covid-induced lockdown. He also promptly offers money to patients from poor backgrounds.