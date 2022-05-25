scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

‘Time has come to walk on both feet’: Sonu Sood offers help to a differently-abled girl in Bihar

Netizens also showered love and blessing on the girl, hoping that with Sood's help, she can lead a healthy life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 5:22:17 pm
sonu sood, sonu sood help disabled bihar student, sonu sood offers help one legged student, bihar amputee sonu sood help, good news, indian expressPeople saluted the girl for her resilience.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has often come forward to help those in need during adversity. Now, the actor has offered help to a differently abled little girl in Bihar, impressed with her grit and determination.

In a video shared by a regional news outlet, a girl in a school uniform was seen struggling to walk to her school on one leg. Undeterred by the physical limitations, the unidentified student goes to school after travelling for 1 kilometre on one foot in Jamui district of the state, according to News 24.

Also Read |Sonu Sood arranges eye check-up for three sisters from Punjab after fan seeks help

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Hindi news channel revealed that the girl’s leg had to be amputated after an accident. However, that hasn’t stopped her from going to school and working toward her future.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As the news channel hailed her for her courage, it also caught the attention of the Dabangg star. Quoting the tweet, the 48-year-old actor, known for his philanthropic work, assured that the girl wouldn’t have to struggle to go to school.

Best of Express Premium

(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
Opinion: Decolonising science in Indian educationPremium
Opinion: Decolonising science in Indian education
More Premium Stories >>

“Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” Sood wrote in Hindi, tagging his charity foundation.

Soon, the video got wider attention on the platform. People were not only impressed by the child’s zeal and resilience but also moved by Sood’s thoughtful gesture. Earning plaudits online, many thanked Sood once again for being there for those in need.

Netizens also showered love and blessing on the girl, hoping that she can leave a happy life after getting help from Sood.

Ever since the pandemic, the actor on the silver screen has emerged as a real-life hero. Whether it is  helping migrants return home during the pandemic-led lockdowns or offering money for patients hailing from poor background, the star has been prompt in offering solutions to those approaching him through Twitter.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement