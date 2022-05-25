‘Time has come to walk on both feet’: Sonu Sood offers help to a differently-abled girl in Bihar

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has often come forward to help those in need during adversity. Now, the actor has offered help to a differently abled little girl in Bihar, impressed with her grit and determination.

In a video shared by a regional news outlet, a girl in a school uniform was seen struggling to walk to her school on one leg. Undeterred by the physical limitations, the unidentified student goes to school after travelling for 1 kilometre on one foot in Jamui district of the state, according to News 24.

Also Read | Sonu Sood arranges eye check-up for three sisters from Punjab after fan seeks help

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Hindi news channel revealed that the girl’s leg had to be amputated after an accident. However, that hasn’t stopped her from going to school and working toward her future.

As the news channel hailed her for her courage, it also caught the attention of the Dabangg star. Quoting the tweet, the 48-year-old actor, known for his philanthropic work, assured that the girl wouldn’t have to struggle to go to school.

“Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” Sood wrote in Hindi, tagging his charity foundation.

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

Soon, the video got wider attention on the platform. People were not only impressed by the child’s zeal and resilience but also moved by Sood’s thoughtful gesture. Earning plaudits online, many thanked Sood once again for being there for those in need.

Netizens also showered love and blessing on the girl, hoping that she can leave a happy life after getting help from Sood.

God gift this man a pure soul…sach a greatt human being word are not enough whn i think or feel abt you.. THANK YOU BHAI ❤🙏🙏 @SonuSood https://t.co/yUoM9HGWfj — Lucifer (@Lucifer31072888) May 25, 2022

Well done Sonu sir . I salute u from bottom of my heart. 👍 https://t.co/3W98gQ6TT1 — ABHISHEK RASTOGI (@ABHISHE38830298) May 25, 2022

सलाम है आपको सोनू सूद भाई।

देश के असली हीरो तो आप हैं।@SonuSood 🙏 — Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari (@AbbasAnsari_) May 25, 2022

गजब कर दिए भाई… एकदम फिल्मों की तरह ऐलान करते हैं। कमाल है। ❤️💐 — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) May 25, 2022

Salam sonu sir aap ko — SURYAMANI YADAV (@SURYAMANI55) May 25, 2022

Ever since the pandemic, the actor on the silver screen has emerged as a real-life hero. Whether it is helping migrants return home during the pandemic-led lockdowns or offering money for patients hailing from poor background, the star has been prompt in offering solutions to those approaching him through Twitter.