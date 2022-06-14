scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Sonu Sood helps Indian man stuck in Thailand

Sahil Khan posted a video in which he thanked Sonu Sood after arriving in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 14, 2022 3:39:22 pm
Sonu Sood, Sonu Sood helps man reach India from Thailand, Sonu Sood helps man stuck in Thailand, Sonu Sood Sahil Khan, Indian ExpressSahil Khan reached India on June 13, 2022.

Actor Sonu Sood has made news yet again after he helped an Indian man who was stuck in Thailand after being reportedly scammed in a job. On June 12, Sahil Khan, who goes by the Twitter handle iemkhansahil, had tagged Sonu Sood in a tweet. Khan wrote, “I m stuck in Thailand and there is no option to get out from here, Sonu sir I requested you to please help. @SonuSood”.

A day later, Sood replied and said, “Sending you the tickets. Time to meet your family. ”.

ALSO READ |‘Time has come to walk on both feet’: Sonu Sood offers help to a differently-abled girl in Bihar

A few hours later Khan posted a video from an Indian airport. In the video, he thanked the actor and said that he had previously tagged Indian agencies to seek help but no one responded. Khan added that he was happy to be back in his home country and eager to meet his family.

While tweeting the video, he wrote, “Finally reached India  No words, true jem. @SonuSood I’ll always pray for you Sonu Sood sir more success. What you have did it to me, no one does these days. #realsavior #RealHero”.

Khan had reportedly made the request to leave Thailand after he found himself scammed by a fraudulent work prospect and was stuck in a foreign country.

When people questioned Khan why he could not buy the flight ticket, Khan said in a tweet, “They are running scam process and they make you work like a labour, they took my passport, very bad no internet connectivity. Can’t go out from premises without their permission. because of @SonuSood i came out from that trap.”

The details of what caused his ordeal are unclear.

